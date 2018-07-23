The Document Foundation distances itself from unofficial LibreOffice app in the Microsoft Store

Earlier today we wrote about the sudden appearance of a new LibreOffice app in the Microsoft Store. There were a couple of peculiarities about the app -- not only was it made by an unknown developer, but it came with a price tag.

Now The Document Foundation -- the organization behind the LibreOffice office suite -- has spoken up to say that the app is not official and to point out that it is not getting any money from it.

The Document Foundation says that the way to get hold of LibreOffice free of charge is to download it directly from the official website. It's not yet clear what the story is behind the unofficial app, and the developer behind it -- going by the name .net -- has said nothing about the controversy that has built up around the app.

Tweeting about the appearance of LibreOffice in the Microsoft Store, The Document Foundation says:

We have been made aware of an unofficial version of #LibreOffice on the @MicrosoftStore. This is not official or created by us, and the money is not collected by us, so the app's page is misleading. LibreOffice can be downloaded for free (at no cost) from https://t.co/O6fjqtWQtA — Document Foundation (@tdforg) July 23, 2018

It will be interesting to see if .net does choose to say anything about its port of LibreOffice, or if the app ends up disappearing from the Microsoft Store. For now, though, it would seem to be best to avoid the app and follow The Document Foundation's advice -- grab the software from the official website.