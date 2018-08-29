Now you can get verified on Instagram

No Comments

While getting a verified account is something that's usually associated with Twitter, other social media services have similar schemes -- Facebook, for instance. The latest to join the verification party is Instagram which is now giving users the option of applying for a verified badge.

It is possible for anyone to request to have their account verified, but only a handful of applicants are likely to be accepted. Instagram has outlined details of how to apply, and the criteria that need to be met.

The company explains that "a verified badge is a check that appears next to an Instagram account's name in search and on the profile. It means Instagram has confirmed that an account is the authentic presence of the public figure, celebrity or global brand it represents". While these are not conditions that the vast majority of Instagram users will meet, anyone is free to chance their arm and see if they can bag themselves a badge.

If you would like to apply, here's what you need to do:

  1. Make sure you're logged in to the account you're requesting a verified badge for.
  2. Go to your profile and tap the hamburger menu.
  3. Tap Settings > Request Verification.
  4. Enter your full name and provide the required form of identification (example: government issued photo ID).

Instagram warns that only accounts "that have a high likelihood of being impersonated have verified badges", so your chances of success may be slim -- be there's no harm in trying!

Image credit: Ink Drop / Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Privacy: Yahoo still scans your emails... and wants to sell data to advertisers

Now you can get verified on Instagram

Google denies bias after Trump launches accusatory attack on the search giant

TP-Link announces Intel-powered Archer C2700 Dual-Band AC2600 Wi-Fi Router

Samsung unveils blazing fast NVMe-based Thunderbolt 3 Portable SSD X5

Email security systems miss thousands of malicious links

New real-time dashboard helps resolve live streaming issues

Most Commented Stories

Epic calls Google 'irresponsible' for exposing Fortnite security flaw

70 Comments

Steam now lets you play Windows games in Linux

59 Comments

Microsoft Windows task scheduler 0-day outed on Twitter

47 Comments

You can now run Windows 95 on Windows, macOS, and Linux

42 Comments

Xbox All Access is Microsoft’s latest scheme to catch up with Sony PlayStation 4

30 Comments

© 1998-2018 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.