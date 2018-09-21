Almost 80 percent of people dislike content recommendation widgets

3 Comments

Clickbait

We've all seen them on news websites, at the bottom of pages or lurking in side bars, those 'Promoted stories' with cheesy headlines like, 'What she looks like now will amaze you!'

Well, it perhaps won't surprise you to learn that most people don't like them. A study by interactive content specialist Arkadium shows that 79 percent of those surveyed disapprove of sites using content recommendation widgets.

The links aren't fooling anyone much into thinking they're news either, with 73 percent of respondents aware that articles within these content recommendation widgets were often sponsored and paid for.

"Publishers are doing long-term harm to their reputations and relationships with readers when they opt for the short-term cash these widgets can bring," says Jessica Rovello, CEO of Arkadium. "Our study gives us overwhelming proof that people respond negatively to sites that use of content recommendation widgets."

40 percent of those surveyed believe that content recommendation widgets look 'spammy' and 19 percent went as far as to say they think these widgets are fake news. Another 18 percent say the content seemed like 'clickbait'. What's more 40 percent blame the publishers hosting the widgets for bad experiences with them, so including them could be self-defeating.

"Publishers are receiving the most backlash from readers over content recommendation widgets," adds Rovello. "They need to invest in new technology and content that gives the end-user a more engaging experience on-site, and less on these clickbait-driven widgets that their readers openly despise."

Image credit: georgejmclittle / depositphotos.com

3 Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Android 9.0 Pie lands on OnePlus 6 in OxygenOS 9.0

Best Windows 10 apps this week

Almost 80 percent of people dislike content recommendation widgets

Microsoft is bringing Skype to Alexa devices

Amazon Introduces a new companion DVR -- Fire TV Recast

Amazon updates its Echo Dot, Echo Plus and Echo Show

Amazon Smart Plugs let you control home devices with Alexa -- but you’ll need an Echo device

Most Commented Stories

Everything removed or deprecated in the Windows 10 October 2018 Update

87 Comments

5 ways to regain control of your privacy in Windows 10

52 Comments

CCleaner updating itself against users’ wishes [Updated]

47 Comments

Hacked: Newegg suffers month-long card-skimming attack, exposing credit card details

19 Comments

After Torvalds' apology, the Linux community is adopting a new code of conduct

18 Comments

© 1998-2018 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.