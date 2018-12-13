Get $100 off the amazing DJI Mavic 2 drone (Pro or Zoom)

If you want to shoot high quality photos and videos from up high, the DJI Mavic 2 is one of the best, most advanced drones you can buy.

The drone comes with a 4K camera and 3-axis gimbal technology for super stable and smooth shooting. The DJI Mavic 2 Zoom model is equipped with a 2 x optical zoom camera, while the DJI Mavic 2 Pro features an amazing all-new L1D-20c Hasselblad camera.

Both drones are fairly pricey -- the DJI Mavic 2 Pro retails for $1499, and the DJI Mavic 2 Zoom is $1249 -- but you really do get what you pay for in terms of quality and performance, and today you can get $100 off either drone from Wellbots.

Just add the DJI Mavic 2 Pro or DJI Mavic 2 Zoom to your basket, and then use special code DJI100 to get your discount.

Hurry though, as the offer is only available for a limited time.

