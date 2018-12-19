Microsoft has made a free Office app for Windows 10

Although there are plenty of office suites available, including lots of free choices, Microsoft Office remains the one that most people use. Today, Microsoft rolls out a new app for Windows 10 called, simply, Office, which is designed to replace the existing My Office app.

The app itself is free and can be used with any Office 365 subscription, Office 2019, Office 2016, and Office Online -- the free web-based version of Office for consumers.

It’s not available for all users at the moment. You’ll need to be a Windows Insider if you want to get your hands on it today, but Microsoft says it will roll out to all Windows 10 users "soon".

The software giant lists the following benefits:

Quickly switch between apps. See all your Office apps in one place and switch between them with a single click.

Get back into your work. Jump to your most recently used documents, pinned documents, and documents shared with you -- whether they're on your local machine or stored in OneDrive or SharePoint.

Find what you need. With Microsoft Search integrated prominently, you can quickly find the apps, documents, people, and sites you need to get your work done.

Tailor it to your organization. Organizations can apply company branding and integrate other line of business applications through single sign-on to customize the experience for their users.

You will be able to download the Office app from the Microsoft Store once it becomes available.