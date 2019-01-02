Acer launches TravelMate X3410 Windows 10 business laptop

Windows 10 is hardly a perfect operating system, but it is undeniably the best option for business users -- especially when paired with the excellent Microsoft Office. True, some professional users can get by with a traditional Linux workstation and LibreOffice (or a Chromebook with web-based productivity apps), but if business success is your goal in 2019 -- computing ideology be damned -- you can't go wrong with Windows.

Acer has a new business laptop that is sure to delight professionals. The "TravelMate X3410," as it is called, is svelte and beautiful while having all the ports a pro will need, such as USB-A, USB-C, Ethernet, HDMI, and VGA. While home users may no longer need VGA, it is handy to have for business users -- many offices still utilize VGA-only projectors, for instance. Best of all, it offers incredible battery life while having an affordable starting price.

"Enclosed in a sleek, yet durable chassis with aluminum bottom and keyboard covers, Acer's TravelMate X3410 is built to be highly portable, weighing just 3.5 pounds (1.6 kg) and measuring under 0.8 inches (20 mm) thin. It features an impressive battery life of up to 15 hours to support productivity on the go and up to 8th Generation Intel Core i7 processors, up to 16GB DDR4 memory, and up to 512GB SSDs for outstanding performance. It also ships with Windows 10 Pro, which provides powerful security and productivity essentials to meet the needs of businesses," says Acer.

The computer manufacturer further says, "Supporting Full HD resolution (1920 x 1080) with IPS technology, the TravelMate X3410's 14-inch display provides clear viewing of documents, video and webpages, even at wide angles. The chiclet-style keyboard with 1.3mm key travel ensures comfortable typing with excellent tactile feedback. It's also LED backlit, enabling business travelers to stay productive in low-light situations, such as airplanes and commuter trains. A wide Precision Touchpad provides comfortable and responsive navigation and 27 percent more surface space than prior X3 generations."

So, how much does the Acer TravelMate X3410 cost? Well, it starts at $899.99 which gets you a dual-core Intel Core i3, 8GB of RAM, and a paltry 128GB SSD. For another $100, you get an upgrade to a quad-core Intel Core i5 and a 256GB SSD, making the base model a very curious option -- it would be foolish to not spend the extra hundred bucks. The top model gets a Core i7, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD, but it is $1,299.99.

