ARRIS unveils SURFboard mAX Pro AX11000 Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System

Many people use ARRIS products without really thinking about it. How can that be? Well, its excellent cable modems are quite ubiquitous in the USA. When a cable internet provider gives the user a modem, it is often ARRIS. They are stable modems that just work well. Of course, you can also buy the company's modems from retailers like Amazon -- a great way to save money if your ISP charges you a monthly rental fee for theirs.

Today, ARRIS unveils a new network product for both home and business consumers, but it is not a cable modem. Instead, it is a beautiful new mesh Wi-Fi system. In other words, it is a router that pairs with at least one other access point to blanket your home or office in wireless internet. What makes this new product so intriguing is its inclusion of Wi-Fi 6 -- also known as 802.11ax.

"The SURFboard mAX Pro System features the latest Wi-Fi 6 technology with 400 percent faster speeds and 4x the range of Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac). Specifically, it can achieve multi-Gigabit wireless speeds to handle today's 4K video streaming and gaming as well as tomorrow's 8K, high dynamic range, and virtual reality experiences. Using Wi-Fi 6, the SURFboard mAX Pro System also achieves a usable range of up to 6,000 sq. ft -- or up to 3,000 sq. ft with a single SURFboard mAX Pro Router -- to cover most multi-level homes. Finally, Wi-Fi 6 allows connected devices to use Wi-Fi up to 7x more efficiently, saving precious battery life on mobile phones, tablets and more," says ARRIS.

The company further says, "The SURFboard mAX Pro System is the world's first tri-band router to feature four Wi-Fi 6 antennas (4x4) on each of its three bands, to achieve the fastest Wi-Fi speeds on every device, simultaneously. More antennas act like more lanes on a freeway to ease network traffic. Together with ARRIS's intelligent mesh technology, they enable a seamless network that actively and automatically directs every single device to the fastest possible connection. ARRIS's next-generation antenna technology is so advanced it doesn't require external antennas -- leaving a clean, modern silhouette that compliments any environment."

ARRIS shares the following specifications and features.

Quad-core 64-bit ARM processor @ 1.8 GHz

Three 4x4 Wi-Fi 6 radios, each with a 1.5 GHz ARM processor, AX11000

4-port Gigabit Ethernet hub

2Gbps WAN link aggregation

Backwards compatible with 802.11a/b/g/n/ac

SURFboard mAX Manager app

Advanced AP and band steering

Compatible with Alexa

Sleek modern, design

9.5" x 5" (height x diameter)

Evan Groat, SVP and GM of Consumer Products Group, ARRIS offers the following statement.

The SURFboard mAX Pro System is a showcase for the future of connectivity. It is the answer to consumer demand for the fastest speeds throughout the entire home. Gigabit is becoming table stakes, and we've combined the best networking technology available to ensure that consumers can use all the speed they pay for, on every device, in every room, for years to come.

ARRIS promises the SURFboard mAX Pro will be sold in the first half of 2019. Yeah, it stinks we don't have anything more concrete, but hopefully it is made available sooner than later. Pricing is unknown as well, but what we do know is that the company will apparently sell it in two configurations -- either one unit or two. Obviously you will need the pair at a minimum for mesh, but if you live in a small house or apartment, mesh may not be needed. For many, a single unit as a router will be more than fine.