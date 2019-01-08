Microsoft now lets everyone create unlimited private GitHub repositories for free

No Comments

GitHub free private repositories

Since Microsoft bought GitHub last year there have been a few changes here and there, but the company has just announced something pretty major. While it previously cost $7 per month to create a private repository, now it is possible to create an unlimited number free of charge.

There is a slight caveat, of course. Private projects are limited to up to three collaborators before a charge is applicable. Microsoft has also announced a new service, GitHub Enterprise, which brings together Enterprise Cloud (previously known as GitHub Business Cloud) and Enterprise Server (previously, and confusingly, known as GitHub Enterprise).

For any developers who want to enjoy the benefits of working with an unlimited number of collaborators, they will have to keep their repositories public. These public repositories remain free.

Announcing the change, Microsoft says:

GitHub Free now includes unlimited private repositories. For the first time, developers can use GitHub for their private projects with up to three collaborators per repository for free. Many developers want to use private repos to apply for a job, work on a side project, or try something out in private before releasing it publicly. Starting today, those scenarios, and many more, are possible on GitHub at no cost. Public repositories are still free (of course -- no changes there) and include unlimited collaborators.

While the limitations will annoy some developers, the availability of free private repositories to everyone is still great news overall and will open up new possibilities to students and other cash-strapped devs.

On the business side of things, Microsoft says:

GitHub Enterprise is the new unified product for Enterprise Cloud (formerly GitHub Business Cloud) and Enterprise Server (formerly GitHub Enterprise). Organizations that want the flexibility to use GitHub in a cloud or self-hosted configuration can now access both at one per-seat price. And with GitHub Connect, these products can be securely linked, providing a hybrid option so developers can work seamlessly across both environments.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

NSA plans to release tool for reverse-engineering software

Microsoft now lets everyone create unlimited private GitHub repositories for free

Samsung's affordable 'Notebook Flash' Windows 10 laptop is adorably cute

Email: Year in review 2018

How AI will -- and won't -- dominate customer service in 2019

Android Q could well have a native, system-wide dark mode

Roku reaches impressive milestone -- more than 27 million active accounts

Most Commented Stories

Windows 10 finally overtakes Windows 7

177 Comments

This redesigned Windows 10 Start menu is a big improvement

102 Comments

FCC will suspend many operations tomorrow if Trump's government shutdown continues

54 Comments

Updating from Windows 10 1803 to 1809 could disable the built-in administrator account

38 Comments

Shares plummet following Apple's profit warning, blamed on China, lower iPhone sales and cut-price battery replacements

33 Comments

© 1998-2019 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.