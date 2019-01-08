Microsoft now lets everyone create unlimited private GitHub repositories for free

Since Microsoft bought GitHub last year there have been a few changes here and there, but the company has just announced something pretty major. While it previously cost $7 per month to create a private repository, now it is possible to create an unlimited number free of charge.

There is a slight caveat, of course. Private projects are limited to up to three collaborators before a charge is applicable. Microsoft has also announced a new service, GitHub Enterprise, which brings together Enterprise Cloud (previously known as GitHub Business Cloud) and Enterprise Server (previously, and confusingly, known as GitHub Enterprise).

For any developers who want to enjoy the benefits of working with an unlimited number of collaborators, they will have to keep their repositories public. These public repositories remain free.

Announcing the change, Microsoft says:

GitHub Free now includes unlimited private repositories. For the first time, developers can use GitHub for their private projects with up to three collaborators per repository for free. Many developers want to use private repos to apply for a job, work on a side project, or try something out in private before releasing it publicly. Starting today, those scenarios, and many more, are possible on GitHub at no cost. Public repositories are still free (of course -- no changes there) and include unlimited collaborators.

While the limitations will annoy some developers, the availability of free private repositories to everyone is still great news overall and will open up new possibilities to students and other cash-strapped devs.

On the business side of things, Microsoft says: