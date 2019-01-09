After its profit warning, Apple slashes iPhone production by 10 percent

No Comments

iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max

It's not all that long since Apple celebrated becoming a trillion dollar company, but then just last week it issued a profit warning and its value plummeted. Hot on the heals on this comes the news that Apple is cutting production of new iPhones for the current quarter by a significant amount.

The Nikkei Asian Review reports that Apple is slashing production of its current trio of iPhone models by 10 percent in the January-March quarter.

See also:

The report suggests that the move is a sign that Apple is expecting a further profit hit later in the year, marking a bleak start to 2019 after a disappointing end to 2018. Sources say that Apple contacted suppliers last month, telling them to produce fewer iPhones for the current quarter. As the Nikkei Asian Review reports, this "is the second time in two months that the US company has trimmed its planned production for the flagship device".

Sources say that having initially projected production numbers of around 47 to 48 million units, Apple is now expecting to produce somewhere between 40 and 43 million iPhones. The number covers both new and old models. It is going to be difficult to track the precise numbers as Apple announced late last year that it would no longer be sharing details of iPhone shipment figures.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

After its profit warning, Apple slashes iPhone production by 10 percent

SMB Wi-Fi done right: 7 best practices you likely aren't following

Satechi launches a pair of elegant USB-C power delivery travel chargers

Future versions of Windows 10 will reserve 7GB of storage to prevent big updates failing

VisionTek launches Thunderbolt 3 Mini eGFX enclosure -- add a desktop graphics card to your laptop

Yubico reveals its first Lightning security key for iOS devices

Toshiba unveils 16TB MG08 CMR HDD

Most Commented Stories

This redesigned Windows 10 Start menu is a big improvement

102 Comments

FCC will suspend many operations tomorrow if Trump's government shutdown continues

54 Comments

Updating from Windows 10 1803 to 1809 could disable the built-in administrator account

38 Comments

Shares plummet following Apple's profit warning, blamed on China, lower iPhone sales and cut-price battery replacements

33 Comments

Future versions of Windows 10 will reserve 7GB of storage to prevent big updates failing

29 Comments

© 1998-2019 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.