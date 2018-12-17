Apple hit with lawsuit for hiding iPhone XS notch and making misleading claims in advertising

21 Comments

Apple iPhone XS

A lawsuit has been filed with the District Court of the Northern District of California accusing Apple of misleading advertising for the iPhone XS.

The lawsuit claims that not only does Apple disguise the fact that the iPhone XS has a notch, but also that the company made false claims about the pixel count of the handset's screen. The class action lawsuit, Sponchiado & Davis vs Apple, runs to some 55 pages and it makes observations that have been made by fans and critics of Apple alike.

See also:

The complainants are far from being the only people who noticed that in many images of the iPhone XS (as seen above), Apple has very carefully and craftily chosen a background image that hides the fact that there is a notch. Sponchiado and Davis say that the "Defendant's advertising hides the missing pixels. Defendant advertises the screens of the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max Products by using a color image of a planet, so that the black space left by missing pixels will blend in with the black background of the image".

The "missing pixels" referred to here are those that are accounted for by the notch at the screen. They are also part of a second issue the complainants have with Apple's marketing of the iPhones XS -- the number of pixels the handset is claimed to have:

The iPhone X Product is advertised as having 2436×1125 pixels, but in fact does not use true pixels with red, green, and blue subpixels in each pixel. Instead, the Product has only false screen pixels, with just two subpixels per false pixel (2436×1125×2 = 5,481,000 subpixels), and it does not actually have any subpixels at all in the notch at the top of the screen or in the display-area corners. In contrast, the iPhone 8 Plus has a higher quality screen than the Product, with more subpixels than the Product (1920×1080 pixels×3 subpixels per pixel = 6,220,800 subpixels). In contrast to the Product, the iPhone 8 Plus does not have a notch at the top of the screen or rounded corners of the display area.

The lawsuit also claims that the screen of the iPhone XS measures 5.6875 inches rather than the 5.8 inches Apple advertises.

You can check out the lawsuit in full over on Scribd.

21 Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Tuft + Paw Gatto Basket (review)

Red Hat Enterprise Linux comes to Windows 10 in the form of WLinux Enterprise

Google Assistant uses AI to predict if your flight will be delayed

Facebook Messenger update adds Boomerang looping videos, new Selfie mode and AR stickers

Apple hit with lawsuit for hiding iPhone XS notch and making misleading claims in advertising

The beginning of the end for the password, more regulation and more IoT risks -- cybersecurity predictions for 2019

New Kodi 18 'Leia' Release Candidate (RC3) available to download now!

Most Commented Stories

Forget buggy Windows 10, Windows 11 is the operating system we want

395 Comments

Windows 10 sends activity history to Microsoft even when told not to

46 Comments

How to stop Windows 10 sharing your data

45 Comments

Microsoft confirms you will be able to use Chrome extensions in Edge

27 Comments

Roku makes all home screen themes free

27 Comments

© 1998-2018 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.