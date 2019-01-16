Get 'Advanced Penetration Testing -- Hacking the World's Most Secure Networks' ($26 value) FREE for a limited time

Typical penetration testing consists of low-level hackers attacking a system with a list of known vulnerabilities, and defenders preventing those hacks using an equally well-known list of defensive scans.

The professional hackers and nation states on the forefront of today's threats operate at a much more complex level -- and this book shows you how to defend your high security network, including:

  • Using targeted social engineering pretexts to create the initial compromise
  • Leaving a command and control structure in place for long-term access
  • Escalating privilege and breach networks, operating systems, and trust structures
  • Infiltrating further using harvested credentials while expanding control

From discovering and creating attack vectors, and moving unseen through a target enterprise, to establishing command and exfiltrating data -- even from organizations without a direct Internet connection -- this guide contains the crucial techniques that provide a more accurate picture of your system's defense. Build a better defense against motivated, organized, professional attacks with this ebook.

Advanced Penetration Testing from Wiley usually retails for $26, but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you have to do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download Now button.

The offer expires on January 22, so act fast.

