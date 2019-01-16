Get 'Advanced Penetration Testing -- Hacking the World's Most Secure Networks' ($26 value) FREE for a limited time

Typical penetration testing consists of low-level hackers attacking a system with a list of known vulnerabilities, and defenders preventing those hacks using an equally well-known list of defensive scans.

The professional hackers and nation states on the forefront of today's threats operate at a much more complex level -- and this book shows you how to defend your high security network, including:

Using targeted social engineering pretexts to create the initial compromise

Leaving a command and control structure in place for long-term access

Escalating privilege and breach networks, operating systems, and trust structures

Infiltrating further using harvested credentials while expanding control

From discovering and creating attack vectors, and moving unseen through a target enterprise, to establishing command and exfiltrating data -- even from organizations without a direct Internet connection -- this guide contains the crucial techniques that provide a more accurate picture of your system's defense. Build a better defense against motivated, organized, professional attacks with this ebook.

