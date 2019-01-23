Take this quiz to see if you can spot a phishing scam

No Comments

Phishing

If you're anything like me, you probably inwardly roll your eyes -- or laugh outright -- when you hear of someone falling for a phishing scam. Surely you'd have to be a certified idiot to be taken in by one of these, right?

You may have avoided falling victim up until now, but maybe that's been more through luck than good judgement. Or perhaps you really do think you could spot a phishing scam at a hundred paces. If you think you're up to it, why not put yourself to the test and take Google's phishing quiz?

See also:

You can view the quiz as just a bit of fun or a serious test of your scam-spotting abilities -- but either way, it is safer than chancing your luck with a real scam.

The test comprises eight questions and involve you analyzing a series of emails to determine whether they are phishing scams or genuine correspondence. As well as finding out how good you are at spotting a scam, you'll also pick up a few tips along the way.

Google says:

Identifying phishing can be harder than you think. Phishing is an attempt to trick you into giving up your personal information by pretending to be someone you know. Can you tell what's fake?

If you're up for a challenge, take the phishing quiz here.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Insiders say Mark Zuckerberg plans to unify WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook Messenger

Microsoft giving away diamond ring and custom Xbox One X to celebrate Super Bowl LIII

Best Windows 10 apps this week

Mozilla confirms Firefox Screenshots is here to stay, although one key feature will be lacking

Advance warning: Facebook is closing down photo-sharing app Moments in a month -- time to save your pictures!

Microsoft releases Windows 10 19H1 Build 18323 with Light Theme improvements

Millennials and their motors: 5 predictions for 2019 and beyond

Most Commented Stories

Run Windows apps on Linux with the newly released Wine 4.0

85 Comments

How to change the default Windows 10 font

61 Comments

This is the redesigned File Explorer that Windows 10 should have

46 Comments

Microsoft concedes that Cortana can't -- and won't -- compete with Alexa and Google Assistant

35 Comments

Dell XPS 13 (9380) Developer Edition now available with Ubuntu Linux

33 Comments

© 1998-2019 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.