Get WinX DVD Ripper Platinum (worth $67.95) FREE for a limited time

If you want to rip and copy any DVD disc, ISO image, or DVD folders to hard drive, computer, mobile device or digital formats, then WinX DVD Ripper Platinum v8.9.0 is the perfect tool for the job.

It usually retails for $67.95, but for a limited time BetaNews readers can get it entirely free.

WinX DVD Ripper Platinum highlights include:

Supports all types of DVDs: General, homemade, commercial, workout, old scratched, ISO images, DVD folders.

Supports all popular formats: MP4, AVI, WMV, MOV, FLV, MPEG, MP3, TS, and other popular formats.

Supports mainstream devices: iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Android, Samsung, Sony, Surface, Huawei, tablets, gaming consoles.

Amazing output quality: Embedded high-quality engine ensures best-possible output quality and smallest-possible output file size.

Fast & easy: Utilize GPU/CPU hardware acceleration to boost DVD ripping & copying process, faster speed with fewer clicks.

To get the software, go here, enter the required details (if you haven't signed up previously), and click the Download Now button.

The offer expires on February 7, so act fast.