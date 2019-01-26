Get WinX DVD Ripper Platinum (worth $67.95) FREE for a limited time

No Comments

If you want to rip and copy any DVD disc, ISO image, or DVD folders to hard drive, computer, mobile device or digital formats, then WinX DVD Ripper Platinum v8.9.0 is the perfect tool for the job.

It usually retails for $67.95, but for a limited time BetaNews readers can get it entirely free.

WinX DVD Ripper Platinum highlights include:

  • Supports all types of DVDs: General, homemade, commercial, workout, old scratched, ISO images, DVD folders.
  • Supports all popular formats: MP4, AVI, WMV, MOV, FLV, MPEG, MP3, TS, and other popular formats.
  • Supports mainstream devices: iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Android, Samsung, Sony, Surface, Huawei, tablets, gaming consoles.
  • Amazing output quality: Embedded high-quality engine ensures best-possible output quality and smallest-possible output file size.
  • Fast & easy: Utilize GPU/CPU hardware acceleration to boost DVD ripping & copying process, faster speed with fewer clicks.

To get the software, go here, enter the required details (if you haven't signed up previously), and click the Download Now button.

The offer expires on February 7, so act fast.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Leak shows that Android Q will bring native face unlock to more phones

Get WinX DVD Ripper Platinum (worth $67.95) FREE for a limited time

Insiders say Mark Zuckerberg plans to unify WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook Messenger

Microsoft giving away diamond ring and custom Xbox One X to celebrate Super Bowl LIII

Best Windows 10 apps this week

Mozilla confirms Firefox Screenshots is here to stay, although one key feature will be lacking

Advance warning: Facebook is closing down photo-sharing app Moments in a month -- time to save your pictures!

Most Commented Stories

Run Windows apps on Linux with the newly released Wine 4.0

85 Comments

This is the redesigned File Explorer that Windows 10 should have

47 Comments

Dell XPS 13 (9380) Developer Edition now available with Ubuntu Linux

34 Comments

Apple selling iPhone SE again, and you should totally consider buying it

24 Comments

Even Microsoft Edge thinks the Daily Mail website is an untrustworthy source of news

17 Comments

© 1998-2019 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.