How to disable FaceTime and protect your privacy

By now you have probably heard about the bug that's been discovered in Apple's FaceTime. In short it is an exploit that lets you connect a call you have placed rather than waiting for the recipient to pick up -- so you can then listen to audio and watch video.

Apple is working on a fix, and it you want to be sure that you don't fall victim to eavesdropping, you should think about disabling FaceTime on your iOS device. Here's how to do just that.

As FaceTime is available on iOS and macOS, it is possible that you own numerous devices that support the service. To be on the safe side, it's probably a good idea to disable FaceTime on your iPhone, iPad and Mac, at least until Apple issues a fix.

To disable FaceTime on your iPhone or iPad:

  1. Tap Settings > FaceTime.
  2. Tap the toggle to the off position.

To disable FaceTime on your Mac:

  1. Launch the FaceTime app.
  2. Click the FaceTime
  3. Select the Turn FaceTime Off

Image credit: Nicole Lienemann / Shutterstock

