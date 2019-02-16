How to check to see if your data was part of the Marriott Starwood Hotel hack

When hackers hit Marriott's Starwood Hotel database last year, it was first thought that half a billion customers might be affected. This estimate was later downgraded to 383 million guests, but this is still a very large number, and it is understandable that many people are concerned that their data may have been accessed.

There was particular concern about whether passport numbers had been accessed, and this is what a new checking tool lets you check. Marriott has teamed up with security firm OneTrust to enable customers to check if their data was included in the security breach.

A secure website asks concerned customers to provide limited personal information which can then be cross-referenced to see if it was part of the hack. Unfortunately, the Marriott/OneTrust checker will not let you know strait away whether or not your details have been accessed, but it will set the ball in motion so check can be carried out.

Over on the website, Marriott says:

On November 30, 2018, Marriott announced that it had taken measures to investigate and address a data security incident involving the Starwood Guest Reservation Database. More information about the incident can be found by visiting info.starwoodhotels.com. Marriott has set up a process for guests wanting to know whether their data was involved in the incident. To make a request regarding whether your data was involved, please complete the form below. Marriott will respond to your request as soon as reasonably practicable and consistent with applicable law.

If you are concerned, head over to the online checker and fill in the form. You should hear back from Marriott in due course.

Image credit: ANDREA DELBO / Shutterstock