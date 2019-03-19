Watch Google's big gaming announcement here, live

Google will be holding a keynote at the Game Developers Conference (GDC) in San Francisco shortly, where it is widely expected that the search giant will take the wraps off its new cloud gaming platform.

Google says it will be revealing its "vision for the future of gaming" at the event and you can watch the announcement here, live, as it unfolds.

As a forerunner, the company’s Project Stream allowed users to play Assassin’s Creed Odyssey in Chrome, with the game running on a nearby data center server. Its gaming platform could take this idea and expand on it. Certainly the store page suggests that will be the case with Google touting this as "a new way to play".

The conference starts at 10AM PT / 1PM ET /5PM GMT and you can tune in live below.