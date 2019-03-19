Watch Google's big gaming announcement here, live

No Comments

Google will be holding a keynote at the Game Developers Conference (GDC) in San Francisco shortly, where it is widely expected that the search giant will take the wraps off its new cloud gaming platform.

Google says it will be revealing its "vision for the future of gaming" at the event and you can watch the announcement here, live, as it unfolds.

As a forerunner, the company’s Project Stream allowed users to play Assassin’s Creed Odyssey in Chrome, with the game running on a nearby data center server. Its gaming platform could take this idea and expand on it. Certainly the store page suggests that will be the case with Google touting this as "a new way to play".

The conference starts at 10AM PT / 1PM ET /5PM GMT and you can tune in live below.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Firefox Quantum 66 blocks audio autoplay, improves scrolling behavior and adds option to search all tabs

Mid-sized businesses lead the way in workplace technology

Watch Google's big gaming announcement here, live

Plugable launches affordable, yet premium, HS53 Performance Onyx Gaming Headset

Organizations not effective at getting value from their data

How edge computing is making 5G possible [Q&A]

Solus 4 'Fortitude' Linux distro available with choice of Budgie, GNOME, MATE, or KDE Plasma desktop environments

Most Commented Stories

Microsoft will pester Windows 7 users to upgrade to Windows 10 with pop-up notifications

300 Comments

deepin, the prettiest Linux distribution, switches to Debian stable in 15.9.2 beta

88 Comments

GNOME 3.32 'Taipei' is finally here! The best Linux desktop environment gets even better

61 Comments

Sony unveils Alpine Green DualShock 4 gaming controller for PlayStation 4

57 Comments

New Windows Defender Application Guard add-ons for Chrome and Firefox open untrusted sites in Microsoft Edge

48 Comments

© 1998-2019 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.