Free tool protects businesses against ransomware and other threats

Ransomware and other threats like adware and cryptominers are still a major threat to businesses. But smaller companies may be struggling to find the resources to combat them.

To address this problem Kaspersky Lab is today releasing the next generation of its free Kaspersky Anti-Ransomware Tool for Business.

It uses Kaspersky's endpoint protection technologies which cover a wider range of platforms and risks beyond ransomware, including pornware and other porn-related cyberthreats. The existing protection of the tool covering desktops has now been extended to servers running Windows Server versions to ensure the comprehensive integrity of corporate data.

The tool's anti-ransomware capabilities have also been extended. It now prevents remote encryption attempts on files stored in shared corporate folders. Even if a cryptor infiltrates a corporate machine and tries to encrypt a shared folder on a corporate server, the tool detects the encryption process and blocks access to the folder on the compromised machine, keeping files safe.

"Ransomware continues to be an effective attack for cybercriminals but other cyberthreats like adware, pornware and cryptominers can be just as dangerous," says Sergey Martsynkyan, head of B2B product marketing at Kaspersky Lab. "Kaspersky Anti-Ransomware Tool for Business is a free tool that helps businesses avoid various types of infections, beyond ransomware and the potential of being a victim of cryptocurrency mining. As cyberthreats continue evolving, security solutions should do that too. This tool has a low footprint and can be used along with other products, no matter what vendor they come from."

The tool works alongside third-party cybersecurity products to ensure businesses can improve their overall protection while keeping their current solution. For more information and to download Kaspersky Anti-Ransomware for Business for free visit the company's website.

Photo credit: Ton Snoei / Shutterstock