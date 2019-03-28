Viper Gaming launches VPN100 NVMe PCIe M.2 SSD

If your computer has an NVMe M.2 slot, you should absolutely be using it. Look, I'm sure that SATA solid state drive you have is great and all, but the difference in performance can be significant. With prices dropping and speeds increasing, you really should upgrade to an NVMe variant if you have the cash -- it is a "no brainer."

There are many solid NVMe SSDs on the market from respectable manufacturers, and today, another one enters the market. Called "VPN100," it is a new drive from Viper Gaming with a pre-installed black heatsink that should help performance through cooling. Not familiar with Viper Gaming? While not widely known, enthusiasts know Viper to be the gaming brand of Patriot Memory -- a high-quality company. This SSD is very speedy, thanks in part to its Phison E12 PCIe Gen 3 x 4 NVMe controller.

"Traditional NVMe SSDs have a performance restriction to maintain a workable operating thermal condition which can limit Read and Write data transfer speeds. To address this, the VPN100 M.2 SSD is designed with an External Thermal Sensor to monitor internal temperatures and prevent the risk of overheating. Aiming to decrease performance drops, VPN100 features a built-in aluminum heatshield with 6 thermal fins for providing excellent thermal dissipation under any heavy loads," says Viper Gaming.

The Patriot Memory enthusiast brand further says, "Viper VPN100 delivers exceptional sequential Read and Write performance with up to 3,450 MB/s Read speed (for 1TB model) and 3,000MB/s Write speed. The drive also provides up to 600K random-read and random-write IOPs (for 1TB model) for massive throughput, such as 4K Aligned Random Read and Writes optimize the SSD for multi-threaded and data-intensive applications when the system is accessing multiple applications at once and even loading game data."

The VPN100 NVMe PCIe M.2 SSD is available in four capacities -- 256GB ($79.99 MSRP), 512GB ($137.99 MSRP), 1TB ($244.99 MSRP), and 2TB ($499.99 MSRP). With that said, both the 256GB and 512GB can be had for less than MSRP from Amazon here at $59.99 and $94.99 respectively. Regardless of capacity, you will get a three-year warranty.