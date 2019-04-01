TP-Link launches affordable Deco M4 Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi System

TP-Link has become one of my favorite manufacturers of networking gear. The company's products are fast, reliable, and affordable. I would not hesitate to recommend any of its hardware.

Today, the company launches its latest Mesh Wi-Fi System, and it is priced shockingly low. Called "Deco M4," it features three access points to blanket your home in wireless internet and can be easily configured with either an Android or iPhone app. And yes, it has optional Amazon Alexa support -- for those of you that love using voice assistants.

ALSO READ: TP-Link unveils RE220 AC750 Wi-Fi Range Extender

"Covering up to 5,500 sq. ft. and capable of connecting up to 100 different WiFi devices, Deco M4 provides a powerful mesh WiFi system that keeps you connected. With seamless roaming technology, your devices stay under a single network name so you won’t need to reconnect simply because you move to a new area in your home," says TP-Link.

ALSO READ: TP-Link adds four new 802.11ac (Wi-Fi 5) routers to its affordable Archer A Series line

The company further says, "To help maximize your network, Deco M4 features adaptive path selection (APS), which ensures that the nodes always choose the fastest data stream and that the system directs devices onto the most optimal WiFi lane. And, thanks to its self-healing capabilities, if one of the Deco nodes in a multi-node mesh network drops, the system will reconfigure automatically based upon the status of the other nodes, ensuring that there are no interruptions to your WiFi connection."

ALSO READ: Wi-Fi gets brilliant new naming scheme

TP-Link shares the following specifications.

Processor Qualcomm CPU Interface 2 Gigabit Ethernet Ports (WAN/LAN auto-sensing) per Deco unit Button 1 Reset button on the underside External Power Supply 12 V/1.2 A Dimensions Φ3.6 in. x 7.5 in. (Φ90.7 mm x 190 mm) Antenna Type 2 internal dual-band antennas per Deco unit

Wireless Standards IEEE 802.11 ac/n/a 5 GHz, IEEE 802.11 b/g/n 2.4 GHz Frequency 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz Signal Rate 300 Mbps on 2.4 GHz

867 Mbps on 5 GHz Transmit Power FCC: <30 dBm Wireless Security WPA-PSK/WPA2-PSK Advanced Functions ● Router/ Access Point Mode

● Optional Ethernet Backhaul

● Guest network

● TP-Link Mesh Technology:

● MU-MIMO

● Auto Path Selection

● Self-Healing

● AP Steering

● Band Steering

● Beamforming

Louis Liu, CEO of TP-Link offers the following statement.

Featuring whole home coverage and ease of use, Mesh WiFi has been a great solution to solve home WiFi problems, but the high price point has been a barrier to mass consumer adoption. Deco M4 is born to solve that, delivering fast and stable WiFi throughout your entire home, offering a robust solution at a price you can afford. It is one of our most exciting and budget-friendly mesh WiFi systems to date.

If you want to buy the TP-Link Deco M4, you can get the 3-pack from Amazon here. The company plans to sell a 1-pack and 2-pack in the future, but at this low price, you might as well go all-out with the 3-pack.