New Kodi 18.2 'Leia' RC arrives -- download it now!

No Comments

The Kodi Foundation released Kodi 18 'Leia' three months ago, bringing a number of big new features to the hugely popular home theater software, including a new Games area, updated and improved PVR backend clients, and a redesigned Music section.

A month later, a bug fix release candidate -- Kodi 18.1 -- arrived, and today there’s another new release available to install.

If you’re still having problems with the latest generation of the software then Kodi 18.2 RC -- might fix them for you.

As the name suggests, this is a release candidate for 18.2, so it might be a little buggy, but we’ve encountered no problems since installing it this morning.

Because it’s only just been released there’s also currently no changelog available for the update, but you can see some of what’s been improved here.

To download Kodi 18.2 'Leia' RC, go to the official download page, select your platform of choice and you'll find it under the pre-release tab. For Android and Windows there's an easy-to-use download add-on available in Kodi’s repository.

Image Credit: Andrey_Popov / Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Logitech Harmony Express is a revolutionary universal voice remote with integrated Amazon Alexa

Huawei says US government is 'ignorant of technology'

Understanding the Brazilian hacking community [Q&A]

Avast releases 'Aspen', its most secure browser to date

New platform helps search and analysis of cloud-stored data

Government websites top the charts for online trust

Energy industry vulnerable to attacks on outdated systems

Most Commented Stories

MX Linux 18.2 is here -- download the Debian-based operating system now

41 Comments

April's Patch Tuesday updates are causing Windows to freeze or slow down

33 Comments

YouTube TV adds several new channels while increasing monthly price

33 Comments

Acer announces a pair of Chromebooks that are elegant, rugged, and affordable

23 Comments

Internet Explorer flaw leaves Windows users vulnerable to hackers -- even those who don't use the browser

22 Comments

© 1998-2019 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.