Kodi alternative Mobdro steals users' Wi-Fi passwords, seeks to access shared media and installed apps

No Comments

Mobdro is a streaming app that can be installed on any Android device, including phones, tablets, Amazon's Fire TV Stick, and Google's Chromecast. It has been gaining in popularity for a while now, especially after all the negative press surrounding rival service Kodi.

However, Mobdro is now facing controversy of its own after a new malware report made a number of damning claims about it.

SEE ALSO: How to install and use the fantastic Kodi alternative that's gaining in popularity

According to the study carried out by cybersecurity company Dark Wolfe Consulting, and reported on by TorrentFreak, Mobdro forwarded users’ Wi-Fi names and passwords to a server reported to be in Indonesia, and uploaded a huge amount of data from the researcher’s device.

The report (PDF) makes the following claims:

  • Malware within the app forwarded the researcher’s Wi-Fi network name and password to a server that appeared to be in Indonesia.
  • Malware probed the researchers’ network, searching for vulnerabilities that would enable it to access files and other devices. The malware uploaded, without permission, 1.5 terabytes of data from the researcher’s device.
  • Mobdro sought access to media content and other legitimate apps on the researcher’s network.

The report, which also covers Kodi and other streaming services, claims:

Once installed, the app checks or monitors for updates. Then, the malware from the apps detonates. Researchers observed that the app that sent the user’s wireless name and password up to an external server in Indonesia then began probing the network and talking to any file-sharing services on the Local Area Network. It also "port knocked," a process to look for other active malware.

The app was also ingesting the stream data that was encoded or encrypted (depending on which app was under evaluation -- both of these types of obfuscation were found). Streams could contain commands that enabled hackers to control the app remotely. If the app is running on a jailbroken device, the app could surreptitiously pull audio and video from a smart TV.  The commands could also tell the app to update from another source, pulling down more malware functionality.  This is an easy way for hackers to invade networks and evade security.

Now, while this is all very worrying for Mobdro users, it is worth pointing out that the report was commissioned by the Digital Citizens Alliance, which is an anti-piracy group, so the findings should perhaps be taken with a pinch of salt.

Image credit: Stockbakery / Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Kodi alternative Mobdro steals users' Wi-Fi passwords, seeks to access shared media and installed apps

Compulab Airtop3 Linux Mint mini computer has fanless Intel Core i9 9900K and NVIDIA Quadro RTX 4000

Shocking! Apple launches voluntary recall and exchange program for some power adapters

Email threats become more focused and malware gets harder to detect

Ransomware detections up 200 percent with businesses the main target

Leak shows that the OnePlus 7 Pro is not going to be cheap

Microsoft drops password expiration policies from Windows 10 1903 security baseline

Most Commented Stories

Microsoft displays warning messages in Windows 7 about the impending end of support

66 Comments

Bosque is Microsoft's new open source, TypeScript-inspired programming language

35 Comments

Microsoft will block the Windows 10 May 2019 Update if you have a USB drive or SD card connected

34 Comments

Nebra Anybeam turns your Raspberry Pi into a pocket home cinema projector

28 Comments

Is Huawei funded by Chinese state security? The CIA seems to think so

21 Comments

© 1998-2019 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.