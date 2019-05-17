RIP Grumpy Cat: The meme and internet phenomenon is dead

11 Comments

Grumpy Cat

Grumpy Cat, the feline subject of many memes, has died at the age of 7.

The internet celebrity rose to fame because of her delightfully dour demeanour and a sour face that made the online world smile. An internet celebrity for seven years, Grumpy Cat (aka Tardar Sauce) shuffled off this mortal coil this week, leaving the web a sadder place.

Grumpy Cat's owners confirmed that the feline died on Tuesday this week, saying: "Despite care from top professionals, as well as from her very loving family, Grumpy experienced complications from a recent urinary tract infection that unfortunately became too much for her to overcome".

In a Twitter posted entitled "some days are grumpier than others", Grumpy Cat's owners said: "We are unimaginably heartbroken to announce the loss of our beloved Grumpy Cat".

The post goes on to say that the feline "has helped millions of people smile all around the world -- even when times were tough".

With 1.5 million followers on Twitter, the demise of Grumpy Cat leaves many social media users more than a little morose.

RIP Grumpy Cat.

Image credit: JStone / Shutterstock

11 Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Game of Thrones' divisive finale sure has people talking...

The first Microsoft Edge preview build arrives for macOS -- this is why you should care

Kingston launches KC2000 NVMe PCIe SSD with 256-bit AES hardware-based encryption

Linux kernel RDS flaw affects Red Hat, Ubuntu, Debian and SUSE

South Korea will ditch Microsoft Windows for Linux

Google is using Gmail to track your purchases

Peppermint 10 Ubuntu-based Linux distribution available for download

Most Commented Stories

South Korea will ditch Microsoft Windows for Linux

326 Comments

Privacy: Microsoft is tracking your search activity for Bing Maps

67 Comments

Microsoft now lets you install Ubuntu Linux in Windows 10 using the Hyper-V Manager

65 Comments

Banned from social media? Feeling persecuted and censored? Report it to Donald Trump!

42 Comments

Google is using Gmail to track your purchases

36 Comments

© 1998-2019 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.