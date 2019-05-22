openSUSE Leap 15.1 Linux-based operating system available for download

openSUSE Leap fans, prepare to be excited -- the latest version of your favorite Linux distribution is here! Yes, openSUSE Leap 15.1 can now be downloaded.

The YaST configuration tool is one of the most significant aspects of openSUSE, and with Leap 15.1, it is getting several improvements. Firewalld gets a new user interface, which will be appreciated by many users, I'm sure. When you need to divvy up the storage space on your hard drive or solid state drive, you will be treated to an enhanced Partitioner tool. YaST will even look prettier on HiDPI screens with this update. There are plenty of non-YaST changes in openSUSE Leap 15.1, of course.

"Leap offers a great variety of Linux desktops, including traditional KDE, GNOME as well as efficient Xfce. Users can select their preferred desktop environment, configuration and workflow. GNOME 3.26 and the Long-Term-Support version of KDE Plasma 5.12 are in both Leap 15.0 and Leap 15.1. SLE 15 enterprise users can also get the KDE version and other community tools and packages available through PackageHub. Live images of KDE and GNOME are available for simple test-driving through the live tab under the Leap distribution on software.opensuse.org," says Douglas DeMaio, openSUSE manager.

DeMaio further says, "Maintenance updates from both Leap 15 and updates from SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 are inherited into Leap 15.1 and are part of the release. The security team issues fast updates for Leap 15.1. With maintenance updates, about 10 to 20 percent are contributed from the community. Users of openSUSE Leap, 15.0, which was released on May 25, 2018, should upgrade to Leap 15.1 within the next 6 months. The 15 series of Leap is expected to achieve an estimated 36 months of maintenance and security updates."

Haris Sehic, a member of the openSUSE community, provides the following statement.

Continuity and stability are what we are providing users with Leap 15.1. With Leap 15, we have introduced a huge number of new features and innovations in security, performance and tool/desktop area. Having in mind how stable, efficient and reliable Leap has become, with this release, we managed to keep the level of quality to the point that our private and Small Business users can, actually more than ever, profit from the enterprise background of an openSUSE Linux Distribution. Let’s continue to have a lot of fun!

Ready to download openSUSE Leap 15.1? You can get an ISO of the Linux-based operating system here. If you do decide to give it a try, please share your experience in the comments below.

Image Credit: Bobboz / Shutterstock