Bittium announces the world's most secure smartphone: the Bittium Tough Mobile 2

In a world that is increasingly concerned about privacy and security, Bittium launches the Tough Mobile 2. Proudly billed as "the world's most secure smartphone" it takes a multilayered approach to security, combining both hardware and software solutions.

More than just secure, the Bittium Tough Mobile 2 -- as the use of the word "tough" would imply -- is also a rugged phone (although it does not proclaim to be the toughest phone in world). Designed and manufactured in Finland, the phone is aimed at professionals, and boasts "ultra secure communications without compromising usability".

Running Android 9 Pie, security for the Bittium Tough Mobile 2 comes courtesy of "unique hardware solutions, and the information security features and software integrated in the source code". Bittium says that the phone "includes several encryption-, authentication- and key management-related features, boot and runtime security checks, tamper-proof information security platform as well as a privacy mode". This privacy mode is available at the touch of a button, and allows for sensors, Bluetooth, camera and microphone to be instantly disabled.

The phone has been built for the seriously security-minded. Bittium says:

Bittium Tough Mobile 2 is fully designed and manufactured in Finland and Bittium ensures supervised and secure manufacturing and supply of the smartphones to the customers. Also, the component and software solutions of the phone can be audited for use by authorities. Bittium Tough Mobile 2, together with the Bittium Secure Suite device management and encryption software product, can be certified for the secure use of different national government officials. As it is a smartphone that has been designed for use by authorities, it has a significantly longer availability and lifespan and better availability of security updates compared to conventional smartphones. In addition to the top-level information security features, Bittium Tough Mobile 2 is easy to use and suitable for both professional and personal use. The phone supports use of several isolated and secure workspaces. When using the workspaces, users can securely and easily handle confidential data of even multiple different organizations, as well as their personal data and social media applications, within the same Bittium Tough Mobile 2 smartphone.

In terms of specs, the phone is reasonably impressive, if not mind-blowing:

Hardened Android 9 Pie

Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 chipset

Dedicated hardware secure element

Global connectivity

Dual SIM

Embedded 3000mAh battery

12MP autofocus rear-facing camera, 5MP front-facing camera

High-quality speakers

Multi-microphone active noise cancellation

There is also a water- and dust-proof rating of IP67, and the 5.2-inch screen can be used with either gloved or wet hands.

Jari Sankala, Senior Vice President of Defense and Security at Bittium, says:

Bittium Tough Mobile 2 sets a new standard for ultra secure mobile communications. The multilayered information security and its unique features, combined with the ease of use, make the smartphone and the supporting software solutions the perfect complete system for authorities and other customers who require a high level of information security. Bittium Tough Mobile 2 can be used as a platform for tailoring the product according to the needs of trusted information security suppliers and other partners working in different countries locally. In this age, when you can read in the news almost daily about wiretapping and the hacking of generic smartphones, we are proud of the major upgrade Tough Mobile 2 brings to secure mobile communications.

Availability has not yet been revealed, but the phone will be showcased at the Infosecurity Europe event in London on June 4-6. Pricing is set at €1,550; more details are available on the Bittium website where the phone is also available to pre-order.