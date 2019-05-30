New tool allows files to be encrypted and shared wherever they’re stored

One of the best ways of preventing sensitive files from falling into the wrong hands is to encrypt them, but the process of encrypting and decrypting can be a chore, especially if you want to share the information.

VPN service NordVPN is set to launch its own NordLocker security tool, designed to safeguard files whether they are stored locally or in the public cloud, and make them easy to share.

"We at NordVPN believe that the digital environment must be better than it is today. As a company, we strive to move towards becoming an all-around cybersecurity solution that people trust," says Marty P Kamden, CMO at NordVPN. "By releasing NordLocker, we want to make top-notch data security available for everyone -- regardless of their tech skills. To achieve this, we combine the best usability practices with the highest encryption standards."

NordLocker uses the two most secure encryption algorithms known today -- Advanced Encryption Standard (AES-256) and 4096-bit RSA. Additionally, the new tool will have NordVPN's own zero-knowledge encryption process to ensure ultimate security. Users will be able not only to encrypt their files, but to share them securely by managing access permissions.

"From vacation photos to your digital creations and documents of any kind -- nearly all files contain bits of sensitive information. And that makes them worth protecting," adds Kamden. "We expect that NordLocker will be popular both for personal use and for work-related cases, especially for those who work in multicultural environments -- startups, freelancers, and digital nomads."

The first beta version will be released this summer and you can sign up to get early access on the NordLocker site.

Image Credit: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock