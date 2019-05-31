Leaked: take a look at Cloudflare's free VPN, Warp

Cloudflare's 1.1.1.1 DNS switching tool has proved very popular with iOS and Android users looking to take control of their internet connections, and there was much excitement when the company announced that it would be releasing a free VPN tool called Warp.

At the moment, there is a lengthy waiting list for the free VPN (I'm number 278100 on the list, for instance) but we've been given a sneak peak at what to expect. Leaked screenshots show off the free VPN, and a video gives you an idea of the sort of performance you can expect.

See also:

At the moment, there is no firm indication of when we can expect to see the official launch of Cloudflare Warp, but in the meantime Twitter user @silentshotghost (Rickie Noel) has shared some screenshots with BetaNews.

The screenshots don't give away a great deal on their own, but they do confirm that a paid-for version of the tool will be available too -- Warp Pro.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

We can learn a little more from a video that shows Warp in action and gives speedtest results:

As a baseline, the connection being tested gives a download speed of 113 Mbps and an upload of 11.3 Mbps with Warp disable. Here's a quick summary of those speedtest figures:

With Warp, full tunneling enabled, single connection Download: 82.9 Mbps

Upload: 9.81 Mbps

Ping: 23 ms

Jitter: 0.9 ms With Warp, full tunneling enabled, multiple connections Download: 91.4 Mbps

Upload: 11.1 Mbps

Ping: 22 ms

Jitter: 1.1 ms With Warp, split tunneling enabled, single connection Download: 83.4 Mbps

Upload: 10.6 Mbps

Ping: 23 ms

Jitter: 3.9 ms With Warp, split tunneling enabled, multiple connections Download: 78.2 Mbps

Upload: 11 Mbps

Ping: 23 ms

Jitter: 0.83 ms

Tests were performed on iOS using build 2.0.8 (1905151700.0) of the Warp app.