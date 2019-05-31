Leaked: take a look at Cloudflare's free VPN, Warp

No Comments

Cloudflare Warp VPN

Cloudflare's 1.1.1.1 DNS switching tool has proved very popular with iOS and Android users looking to take control of their internet connections, and there was much excitement when the company announced that it would be releasing a free VPN tool called Warp.

At the moment, there is a lengthy waiting list for the free VPN (I'm number 278100 on the list, for instance) but we've been given a sneak peak at what to expect. Leaked screenshots show off the free VPN, and a video gives you an idea of the sort of performance you can expect.

See also:

At the moment, there is no firm indication of when we can expect to see the official launch of Cloudflare Warp, but in the meantime Twitter user @silentshotghost (Rickie Noel) has shared some screenshots with BetaNews.

The screenshots don't give away a great deal on their own, but they do confirm that a paid-for version of the tool will be available too -- Warp Pro.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

We can learn a little more from a video that shows Warp in action and gives speedtest results:

As a baseline, the connection being tested gives a download speed of 113 Mbps and an upload of 11.3 Mbps with Warp disable. Here's a quick summary of those speedtest figures:

With Warp, full tunneling enabled, single connection

  • Download: 82.9 Mbps
  • Upload: 9.81 Mbps
  • Ping: 23 ms
  • Jitter: 0.9 ms

With Warp, full tunneling enabled, multiple connections

  • Download: 91.4 Mbps
  • Upload: 11.1 Mbps
  • Ping: 22 ms
  • Jitter: 1.1 ms

With Warp, split tunneling enabled, single connection

  • Download: 83.4 Mbps
  • Upload: 10.6 Mbps
  • Ping: 23 ms
  • Jitter: 3.9 ms

With Warp, split tunneling enabled, multiple connections

  • Download: 78.2 Mbps
  • Upload: 11 Mbps
  • Ping: 23 ms
  • Jitter: 0.83 ms

Tests were performed on iOS using build 2.0.8 (1905151700.0) of the Warp app.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Leaked: take a look at Cloudflare's free VPN, Warp

Google Maps 'Popular Dishes' feature gonna get gourmands, gastronomes, and gourmets giddy

Urban Armor Gear (UAG) unveils rugged Plasma Series case for OnePlus 7 Pro

New tool allows files to be encrypted and shared wherever they’re stored

'Files' for Microsoft's Windows Lite OS looks amazing running on a foldable Surface

Twitter looks into whether white nationalists and supremacists should be banned

The iPhone-maker doth protest too much? Apple launches new site to wax lyrical about the App Store in the face of criticism

Most Commented Stories

Most Windows 10 users are running the update from over a year ago

74 Comments

Twitter looks into whether white nationalists and supremacists should be banned

51 Comments

Microsoft drops some very big hints about its modern 'Windows Lite' OS

46 Comments

Windows 10 May 2019 Update causes Wi-Fi dropouts for some users

37 Comments

AMD unveils blazing fast 7nm 3rd Gen Ryzen processors and X570 AM4 chipset

28 Comments

© 1998-2019 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.