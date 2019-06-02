Your odds of a match in the Ancestry DNA online database keep increasing

2 Comments

If you’ve ever wondered about where you came from, and I mean an answer more substantial than Hoboken, then you’ve probably at least played around some with family history. We’ve all seen some old pictures, asked grandma a couple of questions, perhaps even dug in a little deeper.

There are many avenues to explore, from local archives, historical societies and libraries to cemeteries and online records. A more modern way to gain a head start is with DNA testing, a procedure that has quickly gained mainstream traction.

While several entities provide it, Ancestry seems to be a little ahead in the market, at least for those looking for ancestral info more than medical. Now the company behind one of the largest collections of online historical records is claiming a milestone in its DNA database.

The company is announcing it has surpassed 15 million DNA customers in its database. Once you've submitted your test and waited about six weeks you’ll receive a lot of info breaking down your lineage and you will also begin receiving information on those tested who have a genetic match to you. Many will be distant, but sometimes there are surprises.

"As the AncestryDNA network grows, Ancestry scientists can refine and discover more communities using Ancestry’s patented Genetic Communities technology -- a proprietary technology that can connect people through their DNA to the places their ancestors lived and the paths they followed to get there over the past 75-300 years. Ancestry recently released 94 new and updated AncestryDNA communities for customers of African American and Afro-Caribbean descent, with even more communities launching soon", the company says in its announcement.

To get started head over to Ancestry DNA. Currently, the cost is the full price of $99.99, but you can frequently get deals that knock quite a bit off of that.

2 Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Your odds of a match in the Ancestry DNA online database keep increasing

Mageia 7 Linux distribution reaches release candidate (RC) status -- download it now!

Bye bye, iTunes -- we never really loved you anyway

Microsoft releases first preview of PowerShell 7 and sets out feature roadmap

Microsoft implores Windows users to install patch for wormable BlueKeep Remote Code Execution vulnerability

System76 Ubuntu Linux-powered 'Gazelle' laptop reborn! Gets 9th Gen Intel Core i7 and NVIDIA GTX 16-series graphics

ADATA unveils XPG SPECTRIX S40G RGB NVMe PCIe Gen3x4 M.2 SSD for gamers

Most Commented Stories

Most Windows 10 users are running the update from over a year ago

106 Comments

Twitter looks into whether white nationalists and supremacists should be banned

67 Comments

Microsoft drops some very big hints about its modern 'Windows Lite' OS

51 Comments

Windows 10 May 2019 Update causes Wi-Fi dropouts for some users

37 Comments

AMD unveils blazing fast 7nm 3rd Gen Ryzen processors and X570 AM4 chipset

28 Comments

© 1998-2019 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.