SyncBack v9 released with an improved UI, new SFTP engine and much more

No Comments

Backing up your data is hugely important. You could just rely on the cloud, but this means you need to remember to keep the files synchronized and you might not want to store your most important personal information there. Would you want your accounts and tax records in the cloud?

The solution is a backup tool where you can configure the data you want to back up, when you want to perform the backup, and the location. You can then simply leave the tool to action your request.

2BrightSparks has unveiled SyncBack v9 and it’s a major update. The powerful backup software ships in three flavors. A basic Free edition, designed for home users, that enables you to backup your data locally, across your home network or to a simple remote server. The SE version adds incremental/differential backup, compression, support for FTPS and much more. Pro adds advanced cloud backup, SFTP support for secure FTP servers and scripting.

What’s new in v9? The UI has had a major re-work with full high DPI support (although we found some notifications to be illegible on our 5K monitor) and a dark mode. SyncBack is now a lot faster, with SyncBackPro able to upload/download multiple files at the same time.

The new Delta-Copy feature means you don’t have to keep uploading huge files with each backup, so versioning support will save time only uploading updated files. SyncBack now has support for additional cloud services such as OVH, Egnyte, hubiC and WebDAV. Two new FTP/FTPS engines have been added, whilst the Pro version now supports SFTP for secure servers.

2BrightSparks has promised more to come, too. If you purchase v9 now, expect parallel file upload/download support and delta-copy to come to the cloud as well as FTP.

SyncBackFree v9 is available to download immediately. SyncBackSE v9 is available as a trial and to purchase for $39.95, whilst the more powerful SyncBackPro v9, at $54.95, is aimed at advanced users. Both include 3 months of free technical support.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Locate and recover lost data using EaseUS Data Recovery Free

81 percent of SMEs think AI is crucial to cyber security

SyncBack v9 released with an improved UI, new SFTP engine and much more

Your odds of a match in the Ancestry DNA online database keep increasing

Mageia 7 Linux distribution reaches release candidate (RC) status -- download it now!

Bye bye, iTunes -- we never really loved you anyway

Microsoft releases first preview of PowerShell 7 and sets out feature roadmap

Most Commented Stories

Most Windows 10 users are running the update from over a year ago

107 Comments

Twitter looks into whether white nationalists and supremacists should be banned

67 Comments

Microsoft drops some very big hints about its modern 'Windows Lite' OS

51 Comments

Windows 10 May 2019 Update causes Wi-Fi dropouts for some users

37 Comments

AMD unveils blazing fast 7nm 3rd Gen Ryzen processors and X570 AM4 chipset

28 Comments

© 1998-2019 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.