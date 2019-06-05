Cyberduck 7 adds segmented download support for faster, less error-prone downloads

Bern software developer iterate GmbH has unveiled Cyberduck 7.0, a major new release of its free FTP/WebDAV/cloud client for Windows and Mac. The tool allows users to browse, download, upload and share files via its Explorer/Finder-like window.

Version 7.0’s big new feature is support for segmented downloads, with the promise of quicker, more stable downloads. It also expands sharing options for various cloud storage connections.

Version 7 unveils several major features, starting with support for segmented downloads with multiple connections per file. The advantages are two-fold: some files will now download up to twice as fast as previously, while there should be fewer errors. Users can enable the feature via Preferences > General or Transfer tab (tick 'Segmented downloads with multiple connections per file').

Improvements for sharing files via various cloud providers has also been implemented: Google Drive users can now make files public and provide copy URLs for sharing, while Dropbox users can create temporary four-hour shared links. OneDrive users also gain the ability to generate shared links while support for creating download shares for files and folders has been added to DRACOON connections.

Backblaze B2 connections allow users to create download authorizations for files to allow them to be shared too, plus support for file copying and renaming has also been added.

Windows 10 users making use of the Linux subsystem will also be pleased to gain the ability to open SSH terminals in bash.exe. Finally, the bookmark window now also supports password entry to allow faster connections at the expense of security.

Version 7.0 also provides 10 bugfixes, including a fix whereby S3 metadata is now always displayed. Windows users should also see browser modification times revert to the local time zone as opposed to UTC.

Other fixes include ensuring files larger than 4GB can be uploaded to OpenStack Swift servers and support for adding bookmarks for multiple OAuth connections (specifically Google Drive, OneDrive and Dropbox).

Cyberduck 7.0 is available now as a free download for Windows and Mac. Also available is the company’s paid-for Mountain Duck 3.0 software, which integrates FTP, WebDAV and cloud connections into both Finder and File Explorer.