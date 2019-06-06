Urban Armor Gear (UAG) launches rugged NATO Strap for Apple Watch

Apple Watch is a very popular product despite its many flaws. I wore one for a while, but ended up getting rid of it due to many frustrations. The wearable has a terrible user interface -- very unlike most Apple products. Ultimately, I found it more convenient to simply pull my phone from my pocket.

With all of that said, I am probably not the best candidate for an Apple Watch. I'm a fairly sedentary fellow, working at computers and avoiding the outdoors. People that like hiking, running, and other forms of exercise will probably find a lot of value in Apple Watch. Today, popular company Urban Armor Gear (UAG) launches a watch strap that should delight consumers that are into being outdoors.

Called "NATO Strap," it has a militant look, which is intentional. After all, it is designed to look like a classic "NATO" watch strap. UAG promises it will be rugged, so hopefully it should last a long time. Reliability aside, it looks quite fashionable too.

"Built for everyday adventures, the Nato Strap for Apple Watch is designed for dependability. A combination of materials -- high strength nylon and stainless steel hardware -- gives you the strength, durability and comfort you need to keep going further," says Urban Armor Gear.

UAG shares the following features and specifications.

Nato-Inspired Design

High Strength Nylon Weave

Stainless Steel Custom Hardware

Designed for Apple Watch Series 1-4

44mm: 152mm - 210mm

40mm: 133mm - 191mm

The Urban Armor Gear (UAG) NATO Strap for Apple Watch can be had immediately here for $49.95. The price is the same for both sizes. There are two colors from which to choose -- Olive Drab (green) and gray.