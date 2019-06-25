Carbon Black adds Linux support and more to its endpoint protection solution

Endpoint protection company Carbon Black is adding a number of features to its platform, including Linux support and Amazon Web Services and container protection.

The cloud-native platform gives security and IT teams remote access to cloud workloads and containers running in their environment, making it easier to resolve configuration drift, address vulnerabilities in real time, confidently respond to incidents and demonstrate compliance with business policies and industry regulations.

The cloud workload and container protection capabilities are available from the same universal agent and cloud-native platform protecting Microsoft Windows, macOS and Linux endpoints.

"The industry is quickly moving into the cloud era for endpoint protection and IT operations," says Ryan Polk, Carbon Black's chief product officer. "Carbon Black is proud to be at the front edge for cloud innovation and, with this latest release, our cloud-native EPP is now protecting some of the most important and emerging cloud real estate."

As well as supporting AWS workloads and nearly every Linux distribution released since 2011, Carbon Black's platform extends direct access to more than 1,000 individual system artifacts across all major operating systems, including the ability to check the status of disk encryption, installed applications, kernel integrity, listening network ports, logged in users, OS versions, USB devices and more.

It also provides control over containers running on major operating systems. This means security teams now have access to the running state of container processes, networks, ports, labels, mounts, and more that exist within their environment.

"Carbon Black is helping to minimize complexity across the security and IT stack," adds Polk. "Traditionally, when security teams have needed access into new parts of their environment they've been forced into deploying entirely new tools into their stack. Unfortunately, this approach gradually leaves your team with dozens of standalone products that have their own agents and consoles to manage, update, and train new team members upon. By consolidating capabilities onto a cloud-native EPP that can give broad protection across the entire environment, your organization can buck the inefficient trends of the past and avoid overextending administrators with tedious tool-management tasks."

More details are available on the Carbon Black site.

Image credit: AlexLMX/ Shutterstock