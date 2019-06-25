Sumo Logic launches threat benchmarking for AWS

No Comments

Threat

As more and more apps and data move to the cloud, identifying and ranking threats becomes an increasingly difficult task.

Machine data analytics platform Sumo Logic is launching a new Global Intelligence Service for Amazon GuardDuty that delivers almost real-time actionable insights to allow customers to benchmark themselves against other adopters of Amazon Web Services cloud infrastructure, strengthen cloud security posture, improve threat detection, and enhance regulatory compliance.

"In today's hyper-connected world, organizations are facing rapidly evolving business requirements that demand them to completely rethink their architecture, IT environments and application stacks that comprise the backbone of their businesses," says Bruno Kurtic, founding vice president of product and strategy at Sumo Logic. "As a multi-tenant, cloud-native machine data analytics platform, Sumo Logic is uniquely positioned to deliver rich context into not only how our customers’ applications and infrastructure stack are performing and behaving, but also how that behavior and performance differs from best-in-class organizations. This level of insight helps customers identify unusual patterns, outlier events and key performance and risk indicators that impact application performance and availability, as well as critical threats that could adversely affect an organization's environment, or worse, their customers."

It analyzes globally active threats detected by the Amazon GuardDuty service to provide crucial insights and context into how an organization’s overall threat profile differs from industry peers, and identifies rare or critical threats operating in the organization's environment. For instance, Sumo Logic can detect and highlight threats that rarely occur globally but are actively operating inside a customer’s environment such as attempted communication with malware or other threats that might otherwise be hidden under a mountain of more common events.

You can find out more on the Sumo Logic site or visit the company's stand at AWS re:Inforce in Boston this week.

Image Credit: underverse /Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Sumo Logic launches threat benchmarking for AWS

Cloud identity solution lets developers deliver passwordless login and MFA

Carbon Black adds Linux support and more to its endpoint protection solution

Impersonation attacks focus on payroll and supply chain

NordVPN has a new password manager in the pipeline -- NordPass

Vulnerable software components widely used by enterprises

Check out this $499 Newegg flash sale on the Huawei MateBook D Windows 10 laptop

Most Commented Stories

Linux Mint vs Windows 10 -- which is best for small business productivity?

68 Comments

Canonical foolishly backpedals on 32-bit packages in Ubuntu Linux

64 Comments

Steam will not support Ubuntu 19.10 onwards

27 Comments

There will be no more tablets from Google

24 Comments

Leaked: Microsoft bans employees from using Slack, Kaspersky… even GitHub use is discouraged

21 Comments

© 1998-2019 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.