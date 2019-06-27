New offering gives enterprises greater flexibility in security training

Cybersecurity is often as much about people as it is about technology. But despite increasing their spending, organizations are still struggling to close the cybersecurity skills gap.

Training and certification company Offensive Security is launching a new program for enterprises designed to simplify the cybersecurity training process and allow organizations to invest more in cybersecurity skills development.

Called OffSec Flex, it allows users to purchase blocks of practical, hands-on training, certification and virtual lab offerings, allowing them to increase and enhance the level of cybersecurity talent available within their organizations.

"Cybersecurity training is not just for security professionals anymore," says Kerry Ancheta, VP of worldwide sales at Offensive Security. "Increasingly we see organizations recommend pentest training courses for their software development or application security teams in order to improve their understanding for how their systems and applications are attacked. With the OffSec Flex program, it will now be easier for organizations to access more training options, offer cyber skills growth opportunities to more employees to better defend IT systems from sophisticated attackers outside of their companies."

OffSec Flex simplifies the allocation and use of training budgets, making it easier for organizations to invest in cybersecurity skills. Once an organization sets its training budget, it can pre-purchase a block of Offensive Security training from across a range of offerings. It's then able to utilize that training time as needed throughout the year while extending its budget through Flex Bonus Funds, contributed by Offensive Security.

You can find out more on the Offensive Security site.

Image credit: tashatuvango/depositphotos.com