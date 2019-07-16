IBM helps developers use open source and machine learning

As artificial intelligence and machine learning become more widespread, it's essential that developers have access to the latest models and data sets.

Today at the OSCON 2019 open source developer conference, IBM is announcing the launch of two new projects for developers.

First is the IBM Data Asset eXchange (DAX), an online hub for developers and data scientists to find carefully curated free and open datasets under open data licenses.

Where possible, datasets posted on DAX will use the Linux Foundation's Community Data License Agreement (CDLA) open data licensing framework to enable data sharing and collaboration. DAX also provides unique access to various IBM and IBM Research datasets. IBM plans to publish new datasets on the Data Asset eXchange regularly. The datasets on DAX will integrate with IBM Cloud and AI services as appropriate.

For developers, DAX provides a trusted source for carefully curated open datasets for AI. These datasets are ready for use in enterprise AI applications, with related content such as tutorials to make getting started easier.

For staff responsible for dataset usage and vetting, DAX provides curation as well as standardized dataset formats and metadata, in contrast with most other open dataset resources that tend to incorporate fewer quality and licensing terms checks. So, DAX datasets are typically more straightforward to adopt within businesses. You can find out more on the IBM developer blog.

The company is also launching a new open source project called Kabanero that makes it easier for developers to use Kubernetes and to bring together different disciplines.

"Kabanero enables developers, architects, and operations to work together, faster," says Nate Ziemann, senior product manager, IBM Cloud, Developer Technologies. "In a single solution, architects and operations can include their company’s standards for aspects like security and build pipelines into a customized stack that developers use. Kabanero gives enterprises the control they need for areas related to governance and compliance, while also meeting the developers’ need for agility and speed."

You can find out more on the IBM site.

Image Credit: Tomasz Bidermann/Shutterstock