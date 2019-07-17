New platform simplifies the creation of interactive online guides

No Comments

Education

As we carry out more of our day-to-day tasks online, there's increasing demand for guides and tutorials to help users get the best from services and products. But creating these guides can be time consuming and take developer time away from other tasks.

A new platform called Stonly seeks to let anyone create easy-to-follow guides called 'Stonlies' without any need to write code. Content including text, images and videos can be combined with interactive capabilities to ensure the viewer only gets relevant information.

Alexis Fogel, Stonly's co-founder, explains, "Stonly solves two problems that every company has: explaining how their product or service works, and providing accurate and digestible user support information. Stonly also provides tremendous value to all content creators by letting anyone explain anything in a platform designed for step-by-step tutorials."

Stonly screen grab

As well as easy creation Stonly also offers detailed analytics to help assess the effectiveness of content. Stonlies can be embedded into nearly any platform including web pages, web applications, blogs, help centers, CRM software, and product management tools.

Stonly beta customers have reported up to a 25 percent reduction in user support tickets and a 20 percent improvement in first contact resolution.

You can learn more and sign up for a free trial on the Stonly site.

Image Credit: Ziven/Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

More than 50 new emojis coming to Apple Watch, iPhone, iPad, and Mac

This beautiful Android R design could make me switch from iOS

Google kills off its censored Chinese search engine, Project Dragonfly

New platform simplifies the creation of interactive online guides

Russia's election meddling master plan -- REVEALED!

Ubuntu-based Linux Mint 19.2 'Tina' BETA is here with Cinnamon, MATE, and Xfce

IBM helps developers use open source and machine learning

Most Commented Stories

Microsoft sneaks telemetry into Windows 7 via security update

109 Comments

Don't buy the faulty Raspberry Pi 4 -- get a different Linux-compatible single-board computer instead

100 Comments

Microsoft fixes some problems that blocked upgrades to Windows 10 version 1903

41 Comments

German schools ban Microsoft Office 365 because of privacy concerns

27 Comments

Europe relies on American GPS as its own Galileo system suffers massive outage

25 Comments

© 1998-2019 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.