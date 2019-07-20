Wizz Air sends out password reset emails to millions of customers following 'technical irregularity'

Hungarian airline Wizz Air has emailed millions of customers informing them that their passwords have been reset.

While the company is at pains to stress that it has not been the victim of hacking, nor is any personal information at risk, the email took many customers by surprise and raised concerns about a possible data breach.

Wizz Air has not really given any details about what has happened, simply referring rather euphemistically to a "technical irregularity" in its system. Although more than 3 million customers are being forced to reset their passwords, the company stresses that this nothing more than a precautionary measure.

Wizz Air issued a statement saying:

We can confirm that we have sent an email today to our customers about the detection of a temporary technical irregularity in our system. At no point was any personal data compromised and resetting the passwords on the WIZZ accounts was a precautionary action. Safety remains a priority for Wizz Air, and that includes the security of our passengers' data.

In exchanges with customers on Twitter, Wizz Air reiterated that it was merely being cautious in asking for a mass password reset:

Hello Petar, as we've asked in the email, please reset your password following the conditions stated in the notification. The privacy of our customers is our main priority, so in order to protect your data, please follow the steps in the email. Thank you. — Wizz Air (@wizzair) July 19, 2019

The company also stressed that it had not been hacked:

Dear Toni, we didn't get hacked, these are precautionary measures for the protection of the personal data of our clients. Have a lovely day. — Wizz Air (@wizzair) July 19, 2019

