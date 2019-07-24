X-Doria launches premium vertical Qi charger and hardcore AirPods case

X-Doria is most well known for its excellent phone cases, but in recent years, it has also been cranking out some premium mobile accessories too. For instance, late last year, the company released a really cool Qi phone charging mount for the car.

Today, the company launches two new mobile accessories -- the Defense Vertical Charger and the Defense Trek. The former is a premium USB-C Qi fast charger for iPhone and Android that props up your phone, while the latter is a durable case for your AirPods that comes with a handy carabiner (clip).

"Defense Vertical is compatible with all Qi capable devices, and provides up to 10W for the fastest possible wireless charging for your iPhone or Samsung device. Defense Vertical allows you to charge in portrait or landscape orientations, so you can watch movies or Facetime while charging. A soft white LED indicates charge status; light brightness is perfectly tuned to not overpower at night. The machined aluminum frame and leather cushion gives the charging station a sleek look that will perfectly accessorize your nightstand, room, or office desk," says X-Doria.

The company further says, "Defense Trek is made with machined aluminum and a strong polycarbonate outer shell for protection from drops and scratches. A removable carabiner and loop provide convenient portability. Safely attach your AirPods case to carrying bags, travel carriers, or belt loops for on-the-go access. Defense Trek is compatible with all AirPods, including AirPods with wireless charging case. Trek is wireless charging compatible, while still being able to access the lightning charger port if necessary. It also comes with a small perforation in the front of the case that allows the charging light indicator in AirPods 2 to shine through."

Both new products are available immediately and are reasonably priced. The Defense Vertical can be had here from Amazon for just $59.99. It is available in either black or white, and it comes with an AC adapter and 4-foot USB-C cable. Defense Trek can be purchased from Amazon here for $29.95. It can be had in your choice of four colors -- black, red, silver, and iridescent (seen above).