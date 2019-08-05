When did computers get smarter than us?

brain connections

There are few aspects of our everyday lives that don’t now rely on computers at some level. But does this reliance on technology mean that the machines are getting smarter than we are?

Server and network monitoring specialist CloudRadar has put together an infographic examining our reliance on technology.

It looks at the effects of technology failures, at how machines are good at the repetitive tasks that we find boring, and at how computers can now beat us at many games.

It also looks at how computers compare to our brains. You can view the full graphic below.

CloudRadar infographic

Photo Credit: VLADGRIN/Shutterstock

