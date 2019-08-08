Half of companies won't move mission critical workloads to the cloud

A new report from enterprise file sharing platform FileCloud looks at cloud and data security and finds that 50 percent of companies don’t plan on moving mission critical workloads to the public cloud.

The survey of 150 professionals from industries including health care, financial services and educational institutions finds that shifts in perceptions of data security are impacting movement to the cloud.

Among the findings are that 64 percent of businesses believe using personal sharing apps for storing and sharing office documents is the top threat for data security within an organization. In addition 82 percent of company admins think employees and users are the weakest link when it comes to data security.

Cloud usage overall though is still popular with 58 percent of enterprises using the public cloud with 42 percent using private clouds. A slightly concerning 64 percent of admins say GDPR does not affect their company.

When asked about the top factors for selecting a cloud provider respondents cited reliability (68 percent), total cost of ownership (50 percent) and data ownership and privacy (54 percent).

"More enterprise organizations are recognizing the power and the challenges -- including data breaches and complying with changing regulations -- that come with increasing amounts of data," says Venkat Ramasamy, COO of FileCloud. "The report findings reveal cloud strategies enterprise companies are deploying to control, manage and safeguard their data and how organizations can adapt technology to support their infrastructure needs."

The full report is available form the FileCloud site.

Image credit: mauro.grigollo/depositphotos.com