MSI hits 5902MHz with HyperX Predator RAM to set DDR4 overclock world record

Do memory speeds matter? A little bit, yes, but the truth is, benefits seen from incremental increases are negligible at best. Enthusiasts may spend a lot of money buying fast RAM, and hey, there is nothing wrong that -- as long as they understand it is more bragging rights than anything. Gamers, for instance, would be better served by putting more money into their GPU or CPU when building their rig.

With all of that said, it is still fun to see how fast memory can be -- especially when overclocked. RAM made by HyperX -- the gaming division of Kingston -- has apparently set a new world record. MSI used HyperX Predator DDR4 memory to achieve an insane 5902MHz!

"HyperX Predator DDR4 memory was used by MSI’s in-house overclocking team to set a new overclocking world record for the fastest DDR4 memory frequency at 5902MHz. The overclocker broke the record with a HyperX Predator DDR4 8G module and an Intel Core i9-9900K on an MPG Z390I GAMING EDGE AC motherboard. Earlier this year, HyperX Predator DDR4 was used to set the world record at 5608MHz. Since then, HyperX has expanded its Predator DDR4 memory module product line to 4266MHz and 4600MHz frequency along with latencies from CL12-CL19," says HyperX.

The company further says, "HyperX is honored to be part of the revolutionary breakthrough in DDR4 overclocking history. An over-5900MHz record marked a new era of DDR4 memory since its release in 2014. HyperX engineers will continue to improve high-speed yields to get faster products and push previously unattainable performance records."

You can see system specifications for the overclock above. Believe it or not, the motherboard used is not insanely expensive -- it can be had on Amazon for less than $200 here. With that said, the processor is quite the expensive affair -- it is nearly $500 on Amazon here.

Photo Credit: crazystocker/Shutterstock