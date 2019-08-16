Best Windows 10 apps this week

Three-hundred-and-forty-eight in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 on the Microsoft Store in the past seven days.

As always, if I've missed an app or game that has been released this week that you believe is particularly good, let me know in the comments below or notify me via email.

Discounts this week

The following list is a selection of the best deals. Make sure you check out the Store for all offers.

Some apps are discounted for more than one week. Only new apps and games are listed below. Check out the previous post in the series for past offers that may still be valid.

New Windows apps and games

Angry Birds Friends

Angry Birds Friends is not a new game; first introduced as Angry Birds Facebook in 2012, the game was later renamed to Angry Birds Friends when it was released for the mobile platforms Android and iOS.

The Windows 10 version is new, however, and bigger and better than ever according to developer Rovio Entertainment.

At its core, it offers all the bird slinging action that you'd expect from an Angry Birds. Developer Rovio added online play to the game; you can participate in tournaments or play against friends in friendly competitions.

The game itself is free to play but it comes with the usual in-game purchase options.

Angry Birds Friends is the first release of an Angry Birds game for the Windows platform after Rovio pulled all existing games and stopped development of Angry Birds games for Windows three years ago.

The company revealed that Angry Birds 2 will be released on September 2, 2019 for Windows.

Ultra Paint

Ultra Paint is a free paint-program for Windows 10 that supports mouse, keyboard, and touch.

The application is quite large, it has a size of about 700 Megabytes. Support for image formats and features is a bit basic but if you are using Paint or another basic image editor currently you may find it to your liking.

Core features include a distraction-free interface, layer management, and a dynamic brush library.

Themes

Explore Beekeeping, wallpaper theme with 20 different bee-related images.

Stranger Things 3, theme pack for the Netflix smash hit Stranger Things.

Notable updates

Latest Microsoft Edge (Chromium) Dev channel update introduces plenty of new features including a dark/lite theme switch, import cookies from Edge, and new policies.

Plex announced that it will retire the official Microsoft Store application to focus development on the new Plex desktop application for Windows and Mac.

OneNote for Windows update introduces new option to sort icons alphabetically.