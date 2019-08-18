Microsoft is working to fix error 0x80073701 in Windows 10

1 Comment

Windows 10 boxes

Microsoft is investigating a problem that has struck many users installing KB4512508 Cumulative Update for Windows 10 1903.

People whose systems are affected by the problem complain that updates do not install, and Error 0x80073701 is displayed. The issue affects both Windows 10 and Windows Server 1903.

See also:

At the moment,the cause of the problem is not known, and Microsoft is investigating it to determine what it can do about fixing it.

Explaining the symptoms of the issue, Microsoft says:

Updates may fail to install and you may receive Error 0x80073701

Installation of updates may fail and you may receive the error message, "Updates Failed, There were problems installing some updates, but we'll try again later" or "Error 0x80073701" on the Windows Update dialog or within Update history.

The company goes on to say that "we are working on a resolution and will provide an update in an upcoming release", but it gives no indication of timescale.

Image credit: Friemann / Shutterstock

1 Comment
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Microsoft is working to fix error 0x80073701 in Windows 10

Microsoft releases action-packed Windows 10 20H1 Build 18963

Google no longer lets you turn off status lights on Nest cameras

Microsoft Surface Pro 6 and Surface Book 2 hit with CPU throttling issues

Best Windows 10 apps this week

Privacy: Apple now treats WebKit tracking circumvention as a security issue

SK hynix launches 'Gold S31' SATA SSD

Most Commented Stories

Americans would rather get food poisoning on vacation than not have internet access

74 Comments

Eben Upton dismisses the Raspberry Pi 4's USB-C flaw, blames people for owning expensive chargers

65 Comments

Chromium-based Microsoft Edge has more natural-sounding Read Aloud voices thanks to the cloud

27 Comments

Google no longer lets you turn off status lights on Nest cameras

18 Comments

Microsoft cancels major Super Duper Graphics Pack update for Minecraft

9 Comments

© 1998-2019 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.