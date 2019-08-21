Do businesses rely too much on cloud computing?

The cloud computing industry has seen huge growth in the past nine years, considerably more so than what was anticipated. In 2018, as many as 96 percent of businesses utilized it in some way.

In 2010, the cloud computing industry was worth approximately $24.50 billion. Now, in 2019, it is worth over $100 billion, and it keeps on growing. It's predicted that by the time 2020 rolls around, the industry will be worth a massive $150 billion!

The Reasons Behind the Cloud Computing Boom

The reasons behind the extreme rise in the use of cloud computing are more than apparent at this point. The cloud has potential to substantially increase business productivity and revenue. Businesses everywhere are harnessing its potential.

Take a look at some benefits of using cloud-based servers below:

Reduced Costs

In 2018, 26 percent of businesses spent $6 million on public cloud consumption.

Despite these seemingly large costs, public cloud-based storage options can actually save businesses significant amounts of money. By choosing cloud computing, businesses can scale their usage up and down to fit their requirements. This means they are only paying for the storage they need.

Another advantage of cloud storage is that it eliminates the need for costly in-house servers and hardware. There are also free cloud-based VPS hosting services out there -- such as these ones here -- which companies with more complex needs and higher degrees of technical understanding can use.

Easier Accessibility

Another major advantage for businesses using cloud servers is the ease of access for employees and management. The nature of the cloud is such that it can be accessed by anyone with an internet connection. Your business's own personal data can be protected with user controls like passwords and encryptions. These ensure that you are in charge of who is able to access what and when.

Makes Managing Applications and Software Simpler

With the cloud, everything you need is hosted in one place. There is no need for hardware, and you don't need to manage data migration yourself. It is all done for you, including any software updates that will inevitably be needed over time.

The Prospective Problems of Cloud Reliance

The cloud itself isn't necessarily a problem. It's helped businesses tremendously with costs, time, and innovation. Businesses around the world have seen exponential growth from using cloud-based services.

However, issues can arise when businesses are completely reliant on the cloud and have no contingency plan in place for when something goes wrong.

Here are some examples of possible problems of relying too heavily on the cloud:

Security

The security of your data -- and your clients' data -- is paramount. Everything online is subject to a risk of a cyber attack or security breach. If you've got masses of personal or sensitive data stored in the cloud, take these steps to protect it:

Employ a team that understands the complexity of the cloud and how to optimise its security.

Educate yourself on the latest security risks and cyber attacks.

Regularly review and improve your security procedures.

Use access controls and only distribute the details to people who need them.

Downtime

As with all internet-based products, downtime is a possibility. The majority of providers work to minimize this as much as possible, however, you should be prepared for this just in case.

Have a plan in place for this outcome. If your business relies heavily on the cloud, can you afford the downtime? If not, have a back-up plan so that you can keep working even if the cloud fails.

Limited Control

The cloud is owned and run by third party vendors. As such, they have the majority of control, not you. Although customers are able to control what they need to on the front-end, such as managing their data and applications, the back-end is a different story. Almost all control and flexibility lies with the host.

This may not be a problem for a lot of businesses. It all depends on the specific needs of your company. It is worth making yourself aware of your own responsibilities and the responsibilities that lye with your provider. To get the most out of your service, you will need to ensure you understand at least the basics of your agreement.

The Cloud is Here to Stay

The cloud is going no where fast, if ever. When you use it, it's important to understand the most effective steps to take in safeguarding your business and its data. Heavy reliance is not ideal, but using it wisely can be a great help to your business.

Making use of this internet-based technology will inevitably save you time, money, and increase your company's productivity. Just keep contingency plans in place for emergencies.

Image Credit: Lightspring / Shutterstock

Jann Chambers is a blog writer with seven years of professional experience. She specializes in topics relating to web hosting, cloud computing, SEO, digital marketing and WordPress. Jann has derived her knowledge through a variety of projects that demanded thorough research and the completion of practical tasks.