Geekbench 5 arrives, offers new CPU and GPU benchmarks

Primate Labs has announced the release of Geekbench 5.0 for desktop, Android (later this week) and iOS. Geekbench 5 makes huge changes to the way it benchmarks your CPU and GPU, as well as going 64-bit and Windows 10 only.

Other changes include a brand new Dark Mode (confusingly, currently macOS only with iOS 13 to follow, but not for Windows 10) and a 50 percent launch sale if you were considering upgrading.

The question we ask ourselves is, who uses Geekbench? Or who repeatedly uses Geekbench is probably the most pertinent question.

Geekbench can be used for various reasons. The most obvious is a centralized tool you can use to scan your system and see a detailed report on every component, which you can upload to the Primate Labs website and compare performance. Other reasons could include testing a new computer and judging whether the advertised specifications really match the sold item.

Of course, overclockers will love Geekbench and running results to see how their system tweaks have improved performance.

The latest v5 introduces brand new CPU benchmarking tools which analyze your system based on the pressure it faces when running certain applications, increasing the memory footprint so it can correctly deduce how your system will perform under heavy load.

The GPU benchmark now includes support for the Vulkan API, along with CUDA, Metal, and OpenCL, across Windows, Android and Linux.

As part of the launch, Primate Labs is offering 50 percent off Geekbench 5, meaning an individual can purchase a single-user license for as little as $7.99 (rather than $14.99). Individual OS-specific licenses can be purchased for as little as $4.99 (per OS), whilst the commercial 'Professional' edition is only $49.99 (rather than the regular $99.99). The 50 percent off sale ends 10 September 2019.

Download the trial version of Geekbench 5.