New version of Zoho One delivers improved workflow management and more

Popular cloud-based business platform Zoho One is launching its latest update with the addition of Orchestly, a workflow management application that lets users create, manage, and optimize their business processes through an intuitive drag-and-drop interface.

Using Orchestly managers and administrators can automate and run their regular workflows, including cross-departmental workflows such as purchase approvals, content publishing, asset management, and onboarding employees.

"Technology is supposed to help businesses. Instead, it has evolved into a complex beast customers have to tame -- from juggling apps from multiple vendors to trying to solve the multi-app integration puzzle to dealing with vendors forcing customers into expensive, lengthy contracts. The technology industry has gone too far down this path and this has to change," says Raju Vegesna, Zoho's chief evangelist. "With Zoho One, we want to change all of that. It's a technology platform to run your entire business with a vendor that is easy to do business with and you can trust. With Zoho One, you are not just licensing technology. You are licensing peace of mind."

Other new services in this release include PhoneBridge which allows the making of voice calls directly from within Zoho apps. There's also a new Single Sign-On feature that allows the integration of third-party applications with a Zoho account. More than 50 applications are currently supported and the list is growing.

There's a new Admin Panel too, with dashboards and reports allowing admins to monitor user activity and app usage, enabling them to find and manage underutilized resources. Admins also get extensive reports on user management, sign-in activity, app usage, and account security.

Zoho One is priced at $30 per employee per month, if paid annually, or $35 if paid monthly. All of the new features are included at no extra cost. You can find out more and start a free trial on the Zoho site.

Image credit: Sharaf Maksumov / Shutterstock