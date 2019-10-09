New threat monitoring service helps businesses protect their digital footprint

Traditional cyber defenses are designed to protect assets that exist within an organization's network. But with the growth of the cloud, IoT and more, assets now extend far beyond the network perimeter, increasing the risk of exposure or theft.

FireEye is launching a Digital Threat Monitoring tool that automatically collects and analyzes content on the dark and open web, alerting defenders whenever a potential threat is detected.

"FireEye has a long track record of providing threat intelligence to organizations and governments that view threat intelligence as a critical capability," says Sandra Joyce, SVP of global intelligence at FireEye. "In fact, the depth and breadth of our collection sources means that FireEye holds the most mature underground monitoring capabilities in the business. This is critically important for organizations looking to take ownership of these once inaccessible facets of the internet."

Digital Threat Monitoring service features include a one-time threat assessment performed over 30 days using customer-selected keyword queries. At the end of the assessment, FireEye delivers a single report with insights and analysis regarding all the identified threats.

A subscription-based service then provides continuous monitoring and alerting to customer-selected keyword queries. There's the option of an advanced service which builds on the above by including 40 annual investigations performed by FireEye intelligence analysts. For larger organizations there's Digital Threat Monitoring Enterprise, this adds to the advanced service by doubling the number of intelligence-led investigations to a total of 80 per year.

Joyce adds, "Digital Threat Monitoring serves as a natural starting point for organizations looking to add intelligence capabilities to their security portfolio. We’re reducing risk by helping internal security teams extend their reach so they can focus on the most immediate threats to their organizations. This ROI benefit is easy to understand for business leaders outside of security."

You can find out more on the FireEye site.

Image Credit: SergeyNivens / depositphotos.com