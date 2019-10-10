New solution speeds up identity verification for enterprises

Due to the potentially crippling effect of security breaches and data loss on both the bottom line and a brand’s reputation it's vital for organizations to protect their users.

Increasingly, identity management has become central to building seamless, secure digital engagement platforms, differentiating products, and winning long-term loyalty. However there can be a trade off between security and performance.

Identity specialist Okta is tackling this problem with the launch of DynamicScale, a new high capacity customer identity offering aimed at the largest businesses and the most highly-trafficked apps and sites on the internet, supporting traffic bursts and extended use of up to 500,000 authentications per minute.

"The modern global brand drives millions of users to digital environments that are painstakingly designed to engage users on a daily basis," says Diya Jolly, chief product officer at Okta. "But on-premises, custom-built identity management solutions have historically been plagued by infrastructure maintenance, chronic instability and unreliability, and costly development demands, especially with infrastructure lying fallow for most of the year. Okta has gone far beyond the current landscape to not only meet the dynamic and diverse identity needs of the largest sites and apps on the internet today, but to create the identity infrastructure for the future. Using Okta, there's virtually no limit to what global enterprises can reliably and securely do with identity."

In addition to high capacity customer identity solutions, Okta is releasing performance testing offerings that enable DevOps and engineering teams to validate performance at between five and 1,000 times their existing core API capacity. The performance testing capability gives enterprises the flexibility to test their applications with massive volumes of traffic, ensuring the reliability of their apps under peak conditions.

Image Credit: Kirill Wright / Shutterstock