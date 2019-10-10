System76 Galago Pro and Darter Pro Linux laptops get open source firmware

Well, folks... they did it. The people over at System76 finally achieved one of their dreams -- selling laptops with open source firmware! This is quite an impressive feat.

System76 has long been a proponent of both Linux and open source, and over the years, it never deviated from that. And now, two of its laptops will come with open source firmware based on Coreboot. Thrilling stuff, eh? Also exciting, however, is both computers can be be configured with some excellent specifications too, such as 10th gen Intel Core processors, up to 32GB RAM, and Thunderbolt 3.

"System76 was founded on the idea that technology should be free and open. With our open source firmware now on the new Galago Pro and Darter Pro laptops, we've taken one giant leap towards our goal. Powered by Coreboot, our lightweight open source firmware gets users from boot screen to desktop 29 percent faster. Removing unnecessary features from the firmware such as network connectivity and execution environments also decreases the potential for vulnerability, meaning users who upgrade to the new laptops will benefit from increased security," says System76.

The computer seller further says, "Open source firmware was the last spark to power our journey towards creating entirely free and open technology. Like the universe, we are ever-expanding into an open source future with ongoing progress in hardware, software, and firmware, and we’re excited to see where our journey goes from here."

System76 shares specifications for both laptops below.

Darter Pro

Operating System: Pop!_OS 18.04 LTS (64-bit), Pop!_OS 19.04 (64-bit), or Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (64-bit)

Firmware: Open source firmware powered by ​Coreboot

Processor: 10th Gen Intel Core i Series Display: 15.6" 1920x1080 ​Matte IPS

Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 620

Memory: Up to 32GB Dual Channel DDR4 @ 2400 MHz

Storage: M.2 SATA or PCIe NVMe SSD. Up to 2TB total

Expansion: USB 3.1 Type-C with Thunderbolt 3, 2 × USB 3.0 Type-A, 1 x USB 2.0, SD Card Reader

Input: Multitouch Touchpad, Multi-Color Backlit Chicklet US or UK QWERTY Keyboard

Networking: Gigabit Ethernet, Intel Wireless-AC, Bluetooth 5

Video Ports: HDMI, MiniDP

Audio:Stereo Speakers, Mic, 2-in-1 Audio Jack (Headphone / Microphone), 2-in-1 Audio Jack (Microphone/ S/PIDF Optical) , 5.1 channel (HDMI)

Camera: 720p HD Webcam

Security: Disabled ME, Kensington Lock

Battery: Li-Ion - 54.5 Wh

Charger: 65 W, AC-in 100–240 V, 50–60 Hz

Dimensions: Height × Width × Depth 0.78″ × 14.19″ × 9.63″ (19.8 × 360.4 × 244.6mm)

Weight: 3.6 lbs (1.6 kg)

Galago Pro

Operating System: Pop!_OS 18.04 LTS (64-bit), Pop!_OS 19.04 (64-bit), or Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (64-bit)

Firmware: Open source firmware powered by ​Coreboot

Processor: 10th Gen Intel Core i Series

Display: 14" 1920x1080 ​Matte IPS Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 620

Memory: Up to 32GB Dual Channel DDR4 @ 2400 MHz

Storage: M.2 SSD, 2.5" 7mm height drive. Up to 6TB total

Expansion: USB 3.1 Type-C with Thunderbolt 3, 2 × USB 3.1 Type-A, SD Card Reader

Input: Multitouch Touchpad, Backlit Chiclet US QWERTY Keyboard

Networking: Gigabit Ethernet, Intel Wireless-AC, Bluetooth 5

Video Ports: HDMI, MiniDP

Audio:Stereo Speakers, Mic, Headphone Jack, Mic Jack, 5.1 channel (HDMI)

Camera: 720p HD Webcam

Security: Disabled ME, Kensington Lock

Battery: Li-Ion - 35.3 Wh Charger: 40 W, AC-in 100–240 V, 50–60 Hz

Dimensions: Height × Width × Depth 0.7″ × 12.98″ × 8.86″ (18 × 330 × 225mm)

Weight: 2.87 lbs (1.3 kg)

The Galago Pro will start at $949, while the Darter Pro pricing begins at just $50 more. Unfortunately, these laptops won't ship until later this month, but thankfully, you can pre-order them immediately here (Galago Pro) and here (Darter Pro). After ordering, as you wait for the laptop to arrive in the mail, you can have fun reviewing the firmware source code now -- it is hosted on GitHub here.

Image credit: Artur Szczybylo/Shutterstock