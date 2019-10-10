TP-Link brings Wi-Fi 6 to the masses with affordable Archer AX3000 and AX1500 802.11ax wireless routers

While 802.11ax (also known as Wi-Fi 6) is the future of wireless internet, it is currently too expensive for the typical home user. It just doesn’t make sense for many consumers to spend hundreds of dollars on a router, especially when there aren’t yet many devices that can take advantage of Wi-Fi 6.

Well, TP-Link is changing all that by bringing two new affordable Wi-Fi 6 routers to the market. These are priced shockingly low, starting at under $70. No, that is not a typo -- 802.11ax for less than 70 clams! This changes everything.

"First up is the Archer AX3000. Powered by an Intel chipset, it offers incredibly fast dual-band speeds of 3 Gbps, up to 3x faster than the previous AC generation of WiFi. This Wi-Fi 6 router is equipped with 1024-QAM and 160 MHz channels, enabling it to transfer data faster than ever before for a truly immersive entertainment experience perfect for 4K/HD streaming, intense online gaming and more," says TP-Link.

The company further says, "Consumers should also consider the ultra budget-friendly Archer AX1500, ideal for users who want the speed and performance of Wi-Fi 6 at the lowest possible cost. With speeds up to 1.5 Gbps, the AX1500 boasts a powerful triple-core processor that effortlessly handles all your connections while simultaneously increasing battery life for your mobile devices, so you’ll never have to slow down."

TP-Link shares specifications and features of both models below.

Archer AX3000

Wi-Fi 6 powered by Intel Dual Core Processor

4 Stream AX3000 WiFi

2402 Mbps on 5 GHz and 574 Mbps on 2.4 GHz

Improved capacity for more devices

More coverage with less interference

5 Gigabit ports, 1 USB port

Backwards compatible

Archer AX1500

Next generation Wi-Fi 6 technology

1201 Mbps on 5 GHz and 300 Mbps on 2.4 GHz

Strong performance with 1.5GHz Tri-core CPU

Improved capacity for more devices

More coverage with less interference

5 Gigabit ports

Backwards compatible

Louis Liu, CEO at TP-Link USA provides the following statement.

Wi-Fi 6 technology is redefining the home, leaving previous generations of WiFi routers in the dust. With our new Wi-Fi 6 routers, Walmart customers can experience up to 3-times faster speeds, connect more devices than ever before and dramatically reduce network congestion compared to the previous AC Wi-Fi 5 standard. Now, every household can enjoy the benefits of blazing fast, high capacity WiFi without breaking the bank.

Both routers will be sold exclusively at Walmart beginning next week. The Archer AX1500 is priced at an insane $69.99, while the Archer AX3000 will cost $129.99. At these prices, there is nothing holding back consumers from upgrading to the new standard. Kudos to TP-Link for supporting those on a budget -- this will definitely accelerate Wi-Fi 6 adoption.