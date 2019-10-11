Employees want automation to free them from tedious tasks

More than half the workforce (54 percent) believe they could save five hours or more from tools that automate tasks.

A report from collaboration tool monday.com based on a survey of 1,000 US employees shows over 32 percent would choose to eliminate repetitive administrative tasks if they could improve one thing about work.

Over 70 percent of those surveyed would love automation to be implemented for routine tasks like calendar invites and data entry. 38 percent feel they could save up to five hours each week if they had tools to assist in automated repetitive tasks, and 16 percent estimate they could save 10 or more hours per week.

The results also show that technology can be part of the problem. 41 percent of respondents say they are distracted by emails, Slack and other notifications, and 20 percent are swamped by email overload. The distractions of the workplace mean 45 percent of workers find that working from home is the ideal work setting to stay focused and inspired.

Focus on productivity and output means workers are feeling less creative and see fewer opportunities to show meaningful work. Of those surveyed 30 percent say they feel less creative than they used to be and 28 percent want to improve time for creativity at work.

"The future of software lies in allowing teams to collaborate, facilitate transparency and automate mundane tasks so people can see the full picture of their workflow," says Matt Burns, head of customer success at monday.com. "This year, monday.com rolled out automations and integrations within our platform -- with Jira, Asana, Slack, Dropbox and many others -- so that teams can have a central work hub and focus their valuable time on deep work and creative tasks while technology takes care of the rest."

You can read more about workplace automation on the monday.com blog.

Photo Credit: Palto/Shutterstock